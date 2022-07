India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online.

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a successful ODI series in England, Team India now moves on to their next ODI assignment. This time, they face a beleaguered Windies side without first-choice captain Rohit Sharma. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the side. For the hosts, Nicholas Pooran will be commanding the side. Follow India vs West Indies 1st ODI live updates below.