India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: Tilak Varma returns to No.3 spot, Ishan Kishan to open

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: With Tilak Varma back from injury, India would be heaving a sigh of relief as their No.3 position is secured for the T20 World Cup. That means that Ishan Kishan will be opening the innings with Abhishek Sharma with skipper Suryakumar Yadav all but confirming that the Jharkhand player will not play anywhere lower than the No.3 position. That means Sanju Samson is unlikely to get a look in any time soon after failing to deliver in the recent T20 series against New Zealand.
Meanwhile, in the bowling department, India are likely to go ahead with the tried and tested route of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and allrounder Hardik Pandya as the main pace attack with a dose of Shivam Dube sprinkled in when the match demands. With Harshit Rana ruled out, Mohammed Siraj has been drafted in the squad but is unlikely to play the opening match vs USA. In the spin department, the Men in Blue are likely to prefer Varun Chakravarthy and vice captain Axar Patel leading the lines which means Kuldeep Yadav is likely to sit out.
India predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel (vc), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
USA predicted XI: Andries Gous, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel (c & wk), Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Sanjai Krishnamurthi, Mohammed Mohsin, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar
India: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar
United States of America: Monank Patel(c), Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shehan Jayasuriya, Jasdeep Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.