India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: Tilak Varma returns to No.3 spot, Ishan Kishan to open

IND vs USA T20 World Cup Today Match Playing 11, Squad: Check India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match playing 11 prediction, full squad, players list and captain details.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 7, 2026 08:30 AM IST
India vs USA T20 World Cup Playing 11India vs USA T20 World Cup Playing 11: IND take on USA in both teams' opening contest at Wankhede. (Express Photo | Narendra Vaskar)
Make us preferred source on Google

India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: With Tilak Varma back from injury, India would be heaving a sigh of relief as their No.3 position is secured for the T20 World Cup. That means that Ishan Kishan will be opening the innings with Abhishek Sharma with skipper Suryakumar Yadav all but confirming that the Jharkhand player will not play anywhere lower than the No.3 position. That means Sanju Samson is unlikely to get a look in any time soon after failing to deliver in the recent T20 series against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, in the bowling department, India are likely to go ahead with the tried and tested route of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and allrounder Hardik Pandya as the main pace attack with a dose of Shivam Dube sprinkled in when the match demands. With Harshit Rana ruled out, Mohammed Siraj has been drafted in the squad but is unlikely to play the opening match vs USA. In the spin department, the Men in Blue are likely to prefer Varun Chakravarthy and vice captain Axar Patel leading the lines which means Kuldeep Yadav is likely to sit out.

IND vs USA T20 World Cup Predicted XIs

India predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel (vc), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

USA predicted XI: Andries Gous, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel (c & wk), Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Sanjai Krishnamurthi, Mohammed Mohsin, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar

IND vs USA T20 World Cup Squads

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar

United States of America: Monank Patel(c), Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shehan Jayasuriya, Jasdeep Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss India's opening T20 World Cup game against USA, Ishan Kishan to open 
T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss India's opener against USA today. (CREIMAS)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's commanding 175 turns promise into permanence on a grand stage as India beat England by 100 runs to lift sixth U19 World Cup
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India U19 World Cup

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
2020-24: Defence Ministry cleared 35 books, General Naravane’s only one pending
2020-24: Defence Ministry cleared 35 books, General Naravane’s only one pending
India win U-19 World Cup: Meet the teen champions
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored the second fastest hundred in the history of the U-19 Cricket World Cup during the final match against England. (PTI Photo)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: 'God humiliated me' 
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
'Where does it go that he eats so much?': Yuzvendra Chahal spills the beans on his unconventional breakfast
Yuzvendra Chahal shares his breakfast staples
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
Advertisement
Feb 07: Latest News