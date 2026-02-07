India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: Tilak Varma returns to No.3 spot, Ishan Kishan to open

India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: With Tilak Varma back from injury, India would be heaving a sigh of relief as their No.3 position is secured for the T20 World Cup. That means that Ishan Kishan will be opening the innings with Abhishek Sharma with skipper Suryakumar Yadav all but confirming that the Jharkhand player will not play anywhere lower than the No.3 position. That means Sanju Samson is unlikely to get a look in any time soon after failing to deliver in the recent T20 series against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, in the bowling department, India are likely to go ahead with the tried and tested route of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and allrounder Hardik Pandya as the main pace attack with a dose of Shivam Dube sprinkled in when the match demands. With Harshit Rana ruled out, Mohammed Siraj has been drafted in the squad but is unlikely to play the opening match vs USA. In the spin department, the Men in Blue are likely to prefer Varun Chakravarthy and vice captain Axar Patel leading the lines which means Kuldeep Yadav is likely to sit out.