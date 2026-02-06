IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026, Wankhede Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: What will the conditions be like for India vs USA match at Mumbai?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Mumbai Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: Hosts India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign in the same venue where they had won their last World Cup on home soil, the ODI World Cup in 2011 at the Wankhede. Since then, India have snapped up the T20 World Cup for the second time in 2024 and will be hoping to become the first country to defend the crown.
With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja having retired from the shortest format after India’s T20 World Cup triumph, the Men in Blue under Suryakumar Yadav haven’t let fans feel the absence of these stalwarts. With the rise of Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma as well, India have handled transition pretty well. With Ishan Kishan coming back into the mix, the balance of India’s already strong line up has only strengthened.
With India starting as hot favourites this tournament, USA will have to be on the top of their game in order to bring the fight to Surya’s juggernauts.
The playing surface of the Wankhede Stadium has been known to provide a good balance between the bat and ball. It, however, tends to tilt a bit in favour of the bowlers with the wicket giving assistance to both spinners and pacers. With the wind blowing in from the nearby Arabian Sea, there is expected to be considerable swing that the batters have to navigate. As the pitch tends to ease out as the match progresses, the batters are expected to find joy.
According to the Accuweather app, the temperature for Saturday will be 30 degrees centigrade in the morning and the conditions are expected to be hazy and hot. The temperature rises to 35 degrees later in the afternoon and then plummets to 25 degrees in the evening. The conditions are expected to continue to be a bit hazy throughout the day as well as night. There’s no chance of rain.
