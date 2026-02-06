IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026, Wankhede Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: What will the conditions be like for India vs USA match at Mumbai?

IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Mumbai Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: Hosts India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign in the same venue where they had won their last World Cup on home soil, the ODI World Cup in 2011 at the Wankhede. Since then, India have snapped up the T20 World Cup for the second time in 2024 and will be hoping to become the first country to defend the crown.

With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja having retired from the shortest format after India’s T20 World Cup triumph, the Men in Blue under Suryakumar Yadav haven’t let fans feel the absence of these stalwarts. With the rise of Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma as well, India have handled transition pretty well. With Ishan Kishan coming back into the mix, the balance of India’s already strong line up has only strengthened.