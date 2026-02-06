IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026, Wankhede Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: What will the conditions be like for India vs USA match at Mumbai?

India (IND) vs United States of America (USA) T20 World Cup Match Mumbai Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report: India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 6, 2026 09:57 PM IST
IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Pitch Report: India are set to take on the United States of America on Saturday. (Express Photo | Narendra Vaskar)IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Pitch Report: India are set to take on the United States of America on Saturday. (Express Photo | Narendra Vaskar)
IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Mumbai Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: Hosts India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign in the same venue where they had won their last World Cup on home soil, the ODI World Cup in 2011 at the Wankhede. Since then, India have snapped up the T20 World Cup for the second time in 2024 and will be hoping to become the first country to defend the crown.

With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja having retired from the shortest format after India’s T20 World Cup triumph, the Men in Blue under Suryakumar Yadav haven’t let fans feel the absence of these stalwarts. With the rise of Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma as well, India have handled transition pretty well. With Ishan Kishan coming back into the mix, the balance of India’s already strong line up has only strengthened.

With India starting as hot favourites this tournament, USA will have to be on the top of their game in order to bring the fight to Surya’s juggernauts.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

The playing surface of the Wankhede Stadium has been known to provide a good balance between the bat and ball. It, however, tends to tilt a bit in favour of the bowlers with the wicket giving assistance to both spinners and pacers. With the wind blowing in from the nearby Arabian Sea, there is expected to be considerable swing that the batters have to navigate. As the pitch tends to ease out as the match progresses, the batters are expected to find joy.

Mumbai weather forecast

According to the Accuweather app, the temperature for Saturday will be 30 degrees centigrade in the morning and the conditions are expected to be hazy and hot. The temperature rises to 35 degrees later in the afternoon and then plummets to 25 degrees in the evening. The conditions are expected to continue to be a bit hazy throughout the day as well as night. There’s no chance of rain.

More Sports
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's commanding 175 turns promise into permanence on a grand stage as India beat England by 100 runs to lift sixth U19 World Cup
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India U19 World Cup
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
T20 World Cup eve in Mumbai: Moon balls, blonde hair and days off
L-R: The T20 World Cup 2026 in India is also a homecoming for USA players Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Netrawalkar and Shubham Ranjane. (PHOTO: USA Cricket/Instagram)
STATS CORNER: Why Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan could make history in T20 World Cup as an all-left-handed opening duo
Abhishek Sharma and the resurgent Ishan Kishan are set to officially open for the first time together for India at the Wankhede Stadium. (PHOTO: AP)

PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Best of Express
India win U-19 World Cup: Meet the teen champions
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored the second fastest hundred in the history of the U-19 Cricket World Cup during the final match against England. (PTI Photo)
At least 31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque
Pakistani security officers and rescue worker gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: 'God humiliated me' 
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
samosa cardiac health
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
