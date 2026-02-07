India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Can USA upset IND in Mumbai?

India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will take on Monank Patel’s USA in game three of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. India, after winning their first trophy in 2007, managed to win their second trophy in 2024

USA, on the other hand, after an impressive performance in the last tournament, will try to look to upset the tournament’s hot favourites and hosts. The likes of Saurabh Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh and Anries Gous have impressed with their performances last time, but to win against India, they will need to have more than one player stepping up.

As per India, in the warm-up against South Africa, they have again displayed their power-hitting capabilities, and on a good Wankhede pitch, if they end up batting first, SKY is the limit. The only thing the side would be sweating on is if Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, the player coming in, Mohammed Siraj, has been playing red-ball cricket and needs to adapt quickly to the rigours of the white-ball cricket.

Live Updates Feb 7, 2026 05:20 PM IST India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: How will weather play According to the Accuweather app, the temperature for Saturday will be 30 degrees centigrade in the morning and the conditions are expected to be hazy and hot. The temperature rises to 35 degrees later in the afternoon and then plummets to 25 degrees in the evening. The conditions are expected to continue to be a bit hazy throughout the day as well as night. There's no chance of rain. Feb 7, 2026 05:10 PM IST India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: How will pitch play The playing surface of the Wankhede Stadium has been known to provide a good balance between the bat and ball. It, however, tends to tilt a bit in favour of the bowlers with the wicket giving assistance to both spinners and pacers. With the wind blowing in from the nearby Arabian Sea, there is expected to be considerable swing that the batters have to navigate. As the pitch tends to ease out as the match progresses, the batters are expected to find joy. Feb 7, 2026 04:59 PM IST India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav on leading at home "It gives motivation to lead. Also, great excitement to lead these boys who are all looking forward.” The mood in camp, he said, reflects that excitement. "Very happy, relaxed and excited. I have told them very few people get the opportunity to play a World Cup on home soil.” Feb 7, 2026 04:50 PM IST India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav on Ishan Kishan "The way he has played in the last few games and also domestic cricket, he has been playing the same way," Suryakumar said. "He opened in the warm-up. Hope he bats the same way wherever he plays.” Feb 7, 2026 04:41 PM IST India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: What did Suryakumar Yadav say ahead of game "There is already pressure from the outside - oops, I didn't say that," he said with a laugh, before quickly correcting course. "It's about how you enjoy as a group. You have 80 minutes on the field, just enjoy.” "Yes, there will be pressure," he acknowledged. "But if you see the positive side, there will be lots of cheers and encouragement. They have seen us play a brand of cricket for the last two years. I have told the boys -let's entertain and give them a good time." Feb 7, 2026 04:31 PM IST India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Unmukt Chand's advise to U19 world cup winners “Abhigyan Kundu mentioned in the post-match presentation that India, as a team, out-batted England, and it’s true. The toss was very important. Captain Ayush Mathre called it right. He won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a big final. You want runs on the board, and the celebration afterward is also needed,” Chand said. “Look at the kind of innings Vaibhav Suryavanshi played in this final against a side like England. We don’t expect that in a final. You think a player might be careful, especially after losing a wicket like Aaron George in the first three overs. He had to build a partnership and anchor. Vaibhav Suryavanshi proved why he is the next big thing in Indian cricket.” Feb 7, 2026 04:21 PM IST India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Unmukt Chand's advise to U19 world cup winners “This Under-19 World Cup win is a very special moment for these boys,” Chand told JioHotstar. “But it will take time for things to settle down. My advice is to stay patient. People want you to play senior cricket for the country immediately, but it can be a bumpy road.” Feb 7, 2026 04:11 PM IST India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Saurabh Netravalkar on gelling with Pakistan origin players "Yes we have players from all parts of the world. We gel and bond together because of our love for the game. And no I don't think we have ever discussed the India -Pakistan issues amongst ourselves. I don't think so at least. We are all proud to play for USA..," Netravalkar Feb 7, 2026 04:00 PM IST India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Head to head in T20Is Total Matches: 1 India: 1 USA: 0 Tied: 0 No Result: 0 Feb 7, 2026 03:50 PM IST India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: USA predicted XI Monank Patel (c), Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar. Feb 7, 2026 03:41 PM IST India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: India predicted XI Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel (vc), Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy. Feb 7, 2026 03:29 PM IST India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India's World Cup opening encounter against the USA. Well, the first games at the world events are always tricky ones, but India seems to have got this under control infact they got it covered till the semifinals. As of today, unless India makes too many errors and the USA gets everything right and a lot of luck goes their way, it should be India's points here. It is going to be a fun evening, do stay with us to get all the live updates.