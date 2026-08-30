India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup Live: India slump from 91/1 to 112/5

IND vs THAI Women's Asia Cup Match 2026 Live: India to take on Thailand. (FILE photo)

India have slumped from 91/1 to 112/5 with Suleeporn Laomi picking up three crucial wickets including India’s top scorer Shafali Verma (64 off 36 balls). Laomi was on a hat-trick in her third over, after sending back Verma and Richa Ghosh off successive balls. Earlier, it looked like India had managed to shrug off the early run out of Smriti Mandhana and the wicket of debutant Pratika Rawal to reach 101/2 after 10 overs, thanks to some explosive batting from Shafali, who got to her half century in just 26 balls. Mandhana had scored 19 off 10 balls when she was run out with India on 38 runs. India were asked to bat first after Thailand won the toss.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s India are locking horns against Naruemol Chaiwai’s Thailand in their opening game of Group A of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Indian team’s T20I form has not been great, and the tournament offers them an opportunity to turn the narrative around.

Story continues below this ad The side has already lost nine of the 16 T20 games they have played this year, including an early tournament exit at the World Cup in England in June. However, on the positive side, India enter this showpiece event as hot favourites. They have won the competition already three out of the five times. Thailand, on the other hand, are coming off a win against Hong Kong and hope to cause an upset. Alongside these three teams, India will also face arch-rivals Pakistan in the group phase. Follow India vs Thailand live score and updates below Live Updates Aug 30, 2026 08:57 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: GONE! MAKE THAT 112/5! Laomi sends back Richa Ghosh on the first ball to get two wickets in two balls and she's on a hat-trick now! Ghosh sends the slower ball to the fielder at extra cover! And she's headed back to the hit after just one ball! Richa Ghosh c Putthawong b Laomi 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0 Laomi cannot get the hat-trick in the over, but ends up giving two runs while picking two wickets. In her three overs, she's picked up three wickets and given away 16 runs. What an impact! Aug 30, 2026 08:54 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: GONE! India lose their top-scorer! The wrist spinner Laomi gets rid of the top scorer for India, Shafali who hands the bowler the tamest of catches! Shafali Verma c & b Laomi 64 (36b 8x4 3x6) SR: 177.77 India are 112/4 Aug 30, 2026 08:48 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: GONE! Harmanpreet Kaur departs for 5 off 8 balls. She tried to go against the spin and ended up top edging the ball for a comfortable catch! India lose their third wicket in the 12th over with 108 runs on board! Harmanpreet Kaur c Maya b Putthawong 5 (9b 0x4 0x6) SR: 55.55 Bharati Fulmali will come out to replace the India captain. Aug 30, 2026 08:46 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: CHANCE! Laomi still causing troubles! Harmanpreet almost holes out to the long off fielder! But thankfully she had not times it well, so the ball falls just in front of the fielder. Laomi is already the best bowler for Thailand. In her two overs she's given away 14 runs while taking a wicket (and creating a couple of chances too). After 11 overs, IND are 107/2 Aug 30, 2026 08:42 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: 100 up for India Shafali and captain Harmanpreet Kaur power India past the 100-run mark in just the 10th over! Shafali starts and ends the 10th over with fours! The second boundary in particular was a flashy hit past the bowler! India are 101/2 after 10 overs Aug 30, 2026 08:40 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: GONE! Pratika Rawal's debut innings with the bat in T20Is ends on 22 runs. And it's right after Shafali got to her half century. Shafali was showing the bowler Laomi a lot of respect at the start of the over before she tonked her for a six! But Rawal misses the ball completely and gets bowled! Pratika Rawal b Laomi 22 (18b 2x4 1x6) SR: 122.22 | IND are 91/2 Aug 30, 2026 08:37 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: 50 for Shafali! Shafali Verma scores another half century, this time in just 26 balls! this is the 19th T20I half century for Shafali! She's scored the most runs for India in T20Is this year! She gets to the milestone with a single, right after thwacking a maximum! Shafali Verma 50 (26b 6x4 3x6) Aug 30, 2026 08:32 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: Dropped Pratika Rawal top edges the ball while trying to sweep. The ball has some serious hang time before dipping on the fielder who comes charging in from deep backward square leg. it looked like it would be a comfortable catch for a minute, but she missed the ball completely! Just three runs in the over. A rare over without a boundary for India. IND 83/1 after 8 overs Aug 30, 2026 08:30 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: Shafali chugging along Dot balls on the first ball and the final ball of the seventh over from Sunida Chaturongrattana. But in the four balls between those two balls were 15 runs, thanks to a six and two fours. India are 80/1 after 7 overs Shafali Verma 43 (20b 6x4 2x6) | Pratika Rawal 18 (12b 2x4 1x6) Aug 30, 2026 08:26 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: End of powerplay India manage to reach 65/1 at the end of powerplay. The final over of powerplay started well for Thailand with newcomer Onnicha Kamchomphu giving away just a single run in the first three balls. But then, she was hit for a boundary and ended up giving away a respectable six runs in the over. Aug 30, 2026 08:20 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: Pratika gets in The final two balls of the 4th over were dispatched to the ropes by Shafali, and now Pratika has sent the first ball of the 5th over from Sunida Chaturongrattana into the stands! Chaturongrattana gets a rough welcome to the middle! The over ends with 12 runs. India are 59/1 after 5 overs Aug 30, 2026 08:18 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: IND close in on 50 Smriti Mandhana might have returned to the pavilion, but Shafali is in no mood to take her foot off the accelerator. Some meaty shots at the end of the 4th over as India reach 47/1 after 4 overs. Shafali batting on 27 from just 11 balls. Aug 30, 2026 08:15 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: RUN OUT! Smriti what have you done! She's caught out from a throw from the deep! She's a few yards out. She will he kicking herself at that dismissal because she was batting really well! And that was a really casual dismissal! India lose their first wicket with 38 runs on board. Smriti Mandhana run out (Suwanchonrathi) 19 (10b 4x4 0x6) SR: 190 Pratika Rawal will make her T20 Debut! Replacing Jemi in the team. Aug 30, 2026 08:12 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: Maya continues After being tonked for a boundary on the second ball, Maya takes the pace off the ball and is finally able ot contain the freight train that is Smriti Mandhana's bat. But just two balls later, Shafali is on strike and she hits the ball over the mid off fielder for India's first six of the evening! What a smooth shot. Maya cannot believe the quality of the shot! India have raced off tor 38 runs in just the third over. Aug 30, 2026 08:09 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: Shafali joins the party Spin from the second over for Thailand! And Shafali plunders 13 runs off Thipatcha Putthawong as well, including two fours. India are 26/0 after 2 overs Aug 30, 2026 08:05 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: Smriti gets India off to flying start! What a start for India. Maya is smashed for three boundaries by Smriti Mandhana, all three hits to the fence coming off the backfoot! Power-hitting from Smriti here, which is usually a trademark of her opening partner Shafali! After one over, India are 13/0 Aug 30, 2026 08:02 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: Here we go! Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma at the crease. Phannita Maya with the ball for Thailand after they opted to bowl first after winning the toss! Aug 30, 2026 07:56 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: Thailand playing XI Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nattakan Chantam, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Chanida Sutthiruang, Naomi Hamilton, Suleeporn Laomi, Nannaphat Chaihan, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Thipatcha Putthawong(c), Onnicha Kamchomphu Aug 30, 2026 07:56 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: Playing XI Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma Aug 30, 2026 07:55 PM IST India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live score: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Thailand. It is the first game for the Indian side after a disappointing World Cup; they would want to redeem themselves by winning this trophy. The conditions here in the UAE will be a lot more conducive to Indian spinners and batters than what they did in English conditions, and it is also a tournament India has seen success in the past. It is going to be an interesting campaign, but it starts here; do stay with us to get all the live updates. India will miss ‘clutch’ Jemimah at Women’s Asia Cup: Coach Muzumdar Jemimah Rodrigues in action. (AP photo)<br /> India begins its Women’s Asia Cup campaign on Sunday with a nearly full-strength squad, but key top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of both this tournament and next month’s Asian Games due to a hamstring injury sustained during The Hundred Women’s. As Rodrigues undergoes rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Pratika Rawal—who is yet to play a T20I or Women’s Premier League fixture—has been named as her replacement in the side. (Read more)

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