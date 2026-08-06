India Vs Sri Lanka XI Warmup Live Streaming, Telecast: When And Where To Watch IND Vs SL XI Match Online?

IND vs SL XI Warmup Live streaming: India players during a training session at the NCC ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka on August 5, 2026. (CREIMAS)

IND Vs SL XI Warmup Match Live Streaming: India will look to iron out the kinks in their batting lineup as they take on Sri Lanka XI in a 3-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI, set to start on Friday. The Indian batters’ struggles against quality spin attack is well documented with the Gautam Gambhir’s men getting bamboozled in recent home series losses against New Zealand and South Africa.

With conditions in Sri Lanka also offering spin-friendly pitches, this warmup match will give the batters a fair idea what to expect from the two-Test series, scheduled to start from August 15. India also are coming in with a squad that has little to no experience of playing Tests in Sri Lanka with just KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja the only ones who have played in whites on these shores.