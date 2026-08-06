India Vs Sri Lanka XI Warmup Live Streaming, Telecast: When And Where To Watch IND Vs SL XI Match Online?

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IND Vs SL XI Warmup Match Live Streaming: India will look to iron out the kinks in their batting lineup as they take on Sri Lanka XI in a 3-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI, set to start on Friday. The Indian batters’ struggles against quality spin attack is well documented with the Gautam Gambhir’s men getting bamboozled in recent home series losses against New Zealand and South Africa.
With conditions in Sri Lanka also offering spin-friendly pitches, this warmup match will give the batters a fair idea what to expect from the two-Test series, scheduled to start from August 15. India also are coming in with a squad that has little to no experience of playing Tests in Sri Lanka with just KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja the only ones who have played in whites on these shores.
When and where to watch IND Vs SL XI Warmup match?
The Sri Lanka XI Warmup match will take place from Friday, August 7 and go on till Sunday, August 9, at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo. The match will begin at 10 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 9.30 AM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of IND Vs SL XI Warmup match?
In India, the live telecast of the Sri Lanka XI Warmup match will be made available on the Ten Sports Network.
How to watch the live streaming of IND Vs SL XI Warmup match?
In India, the live streaming of the Sri Lanka XI Warmup match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website with an active subscription.
India Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar
Sri Lanka XI Squad: Nishan Madushka(w), Nipun Dhananjaya, Ravindu Rasantha, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha(c), Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Isitha Wijesundera, Asanka Manoj, Anjala Bandara, Keshara Nuwantha
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.