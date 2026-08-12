IND vs SL: Why does Murali Kartik not pick Sarfaraz? ‘Important…players feel secure’

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India has replaced Sai Sudharsan with Sarfaraz Khan. The Mumbaikar, after scoring a blistering ton in Bengaluru against New Zealand in 2024, has tapered off. However, he continues to be one of those players who has a game plan against spinners and has been plying his trade in domestic cricket regularly. The former Indian cricketer has voted to go with Dhruv Jurel in the playing XI instead of Sarfaraz.
“Dhruv Jurel has been a part of the side, he has been a handy Test batter, he has done exactly whatever the team has asked him to do. So, I would want him to start in the playing XI. Sarfaraz has done nothing wrong, but he is coming in as a replacement. For me, going forward, the key for the Indian team is the kind of consistency we show in the way we play and pick sides, and also the messaging,” Murali Kartik told Sony Sports.
“So it is very important that the players feel secure about their places in the playing XI. From that point of view, and also because Jurel is a wonderful wicketkeeper, if needed. So, I would want Dhruv Jurel to start,” he added.
Sarfaraz last played a Test match in November 2024 and hadn’t been picked in the Indian team since their 4-1 defeat in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in which he was in the squad but never played. Eyebrows were then raised when he wasn’t even picked for the India A squad that faced South Africa A last year. “There was some reason that he wasn’t being picked, but it can’t be performance. It was not like he wasn’t making runs; he scored a 150 against New Zealand. He was playing well, was in form,” said another former Indian cricketer, Mohammad Kaif.
“If they choose to back Jurel since he has been a regular for the past few Tests for India, then Sarfaraz will have to sit out. But if you ask me what the best eleven is, Sarfaraz’s name comes in it. He has a good record of playing spin at Nos. 5 and 6. On his debut against England, it was a slow pitch, but he scored 60 (62) in the first innings before being run out and in the second he made 68 and was unbeaten. He has a range of shots, which might be needed in the fourth and fifth days. He plays with the field and attacks spin,” said Kaif.
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