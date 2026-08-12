IND vs SL: Why does Murali Kartik not pick Sarfaraz? ‘Important…players feel secure’

India has replaced Sai Sudharsan with Sarfaraz Khan. The Mumbaikar, after scoring a blistering ton in Bengaluru against New Zealand in 2024, has tapered off. However, he continues to be one of those players who has a game plan against spinners and has been plying his trade in domestic cricket regularly. The former Indian cricketer has voted to go with Dhruv Jurel in the playing XI instead of Sarfaraz.

“Dhruv Jurel has been a part of the side, he has been a handy Test batter, he has done exactly whatever the team has asked him to do. So, I would want him to start in the playing XI. Sarfaraz has done nothing wrong, but he is coming in as a replacement. For me, going forward, the key for the Indian team is the kind of consistency we show in the way we play and pick sides, and also the messaging,” Murali Kartik told Sony Sports.