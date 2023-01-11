‘Kohli will go on to get many more centuries than Sachin Tendulkar’: Gautam Gambhir

An authoritative Virat Kohli headlined India’s utterly dominant performance with his 45th ODI hundred on Tuesday and debate on the number of centuries he can hit has also returned. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has said that Kohli will hit many more centuries than Sachin Tendulkar in the ODIs. a by 67 runs in the first of the three-match series

“It’s not about the record honestly. Virat Kohli will go on to get many more centuries than Sachin Tendulkar in 50-overs format. See, the rules have changed, ” Gambhir said Cricket Show on Star Sports.

“You should not compare eras. It’s not fair to compare eras as well where there was one new ball as compared to now when there are 2 new balls with five fielders inside. But yes, he has been a master in this format and he has shown it over such a long period of time,” Gambhir added.

Another panelist on the show was Sanjay Manjrekar who also emphasised by saying, “He (Kohli) is not an opener so in every 50-overs game, he is not going there from ball number 1 and you are looking at the whole innings to get a hundred. He has batted at 3 most of the times so that is something you have got to consider. I have no doubt that he will overtake Tendulkar in one-day hundreds. I mean, it’s just four hundreds to equal Tendulkar. It may happen in a year and a half. It’s a 50-over World Cup year so I believe it could happen.”

Meanwhile, Kohli struck a brilliant century to guide India to a 67-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first of their three-match one-day international series in Guwahati. Kohli made 113 runs, hitting 12 fours and a six in his 87-ball display. It was the former captain’s 45th ODI hundred and he is only four short of Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record.