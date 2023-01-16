Fan invades field, touches Virat Kohli’s feet and Suryakumar Yadav captures the moment

In yet another incident of field invasion by star cricketer Virat Kohli’s fans, on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram, one of his fans managed to sneak into the field and went on to touch Kohli’s feet.

The pictures of the incident have gone viral where a baffled Kohli can be seen trying to save himself even as his other teammates were also left shell-shocked. At the same time, Suryakumar Yadav was seen clicking the fan’s pictures with Kohli.

Thiruvananthapuram: A pitch invader tries to touch the feet of India’s Virat Kohli after India won the 3rd ODI match against Sri Lanka, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Thiruvananthapuram: A pitch invader tries to touch the feet of India’s Virat Kohli after India won the 3rd ODI match against Sri Lanka, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Earlier, India recorded the biggest-ever victory in one-day internationals after they thrashed Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram as Virat Kohli put on a batting masterclass.

The win completed a 3-0 series sweep for India, who won the first match in Guwahati by 67 runs and the second in Kolkata by four wickets.

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes in his 110-ball display. It was the former captain’s 46th ODI century and he is now only three short of Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of most ODI hundreds.

“Today I was happy to be batting out there and in that space I end up playing good cricket. I am in a nice space right now, just (trying to) be organic,” said Kohli, who was named the man of the series, having also scored a century in the first match.