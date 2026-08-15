IND vs SL Live Score, 1st Test: India opts to bat first vs Sri Lanka in Galle

The national anthems are done; we are there. The action is going to begin shortly. It is a beautiful day here in Galle, and the team winning the toss in the subcontinent will always have a significant advantage. However, India have to make the most of it and bat long and bat big in this first innings.
Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya De Silva. The odds are placed firmly against their recent record. Even if Shubman Gill’s India are taking on a depleted Sri Lankan side in the opening Test at the iconic Galle Stadium, which is hosting a milestone 50th Test, the recent horrors on home soil against spin will continue to weigh on their minds
ALSO READ | India to start 600th Test on Independence Day in Galle: Relive milestone moments
A three-day practice game had instilled some confidence last week, but the mercurial Galle venue could probe India’s underlying weaknesses against spin, the true confidence of their batters against the flight, dip and turn from Galle phenoms, Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis.
The hopes of the bowling attack will be firmly placed on veteran spin legend Ravindra Jadeja, deceiving time and his own contemporaries. There are bankable assistants in Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar, but the bigger question throughout the tour will be how India hold their shape with the bat.
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Teams have scored 600 after winning the toss and batting first, and sometimes they have also been bowled out for 120. So clearly, there are two types of pitches here. The one today is looking very good to me. It looks as if the entire pitch is covered with grass, so there are no rough or patchy areas. If you look at it, the pitch has a very beautiful appearance, which makes me feel that batting should be relatively easy. This is not a rank turner, so let me make that clear first. If you win the toss, you would want to bat first, but for the first 30-40 minutes, you will have to play carefully against the seamers because the pitch hasn't yet lost its colour, which means there is still a little bit of moisture. Whenever there is grass, you can get some lateral movement simply because of the green grass.So this is a pitch where you want to bat first and put up a big score, because batting in the fourth innings in Galle is very difficult. the average score here is around 120-130. So the toss is very important, as always, and both teams will want to bat first and make the most of this beautiful pitch.
Yeah, it (pitch) looks good. I was hoping to bat as well. It's quite dry as well. Nishan Madushka comes in for Pathum Nissanka and Niroshan Dickwella will be keeping, and Keshara will be debuting today. Two fast bowlers, two spinners, and two all-rounders, including me and Sonal Dinusha. [50th Test match in Galle] To be part of this Test match, it's an iconic ground, and yeah, I'm very happy to play this match as well.
We're gonna bat first, looks like a good wicket and the weather also looks good, so hopefully it's gonna be a good day of cricket for us. We've gone with the same playing XI that we played the last match. We've got five bowlers, two fast bowlers and three spinners. Very big honor for me, every time you get an opportunity to lead your country, and even more so special on this occasion. Independence Day for us and 600th Test match, so looking forward.
Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
India wins toss and opts to bat first vs Sri Lanka in Galle
"Galle is a tough place to keep wickets and we ave to get our best wicketkeeper on board. Having spoken to the selectors and head coach, we feel hat Dickwella was the right choice."
"In grounds which are open, wind sometimes plays a crucial part. As a batsman, even in team meetings we talk about it - if you want to take on a spinner, we have to see if the wind is with us or against us. Most of the grounds in India are closed with the stands. In open grounds, the wind plays a huge role."
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Sri Lanka. All the build-up ahead of the series is done warm up game is done; talks in the press conference too are done. Now it is time for action. Both teams will be under equal pressure for different reasons. It is going to be a cracking day of cricket; do stay with us for all the live updates.
Heading into Saturday’s opening Test, India’s primary challenge may not be the opposition, but the pitch itself. Facing an injury-hit batting lineup unlikely to post massive totals against a potent Indian attack, fans have plenty of reasons to feel confident. However, if the surface favors spin with unpredictable turn and bounce, India’s own well-documented struggles against quality tweakers could quickly resurrect familiar ghosts. READ MORE
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