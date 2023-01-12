scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

IND vs SL: Kuldeep Yadav starts ahead of Yuzi Chahal in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka replaced the injured duo of Dilshan Madhushanka and Pathum Nissanka with debutant Nuwanidu Fernando and Lahiru Kumara.

Kuldeep replaces Chahal, who picked up an injury while fielding during the 1st ODI. (FILE)
IND vs SL: Kuldeep Yadav starts ahead of Yuzi Chahal in 2nd ODI
Going into the second ODI, India have made one change in their playing eleven with Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Yuzvendra Chahal, who injured himself while making a diving boundary save during the first ODI in Guwahati.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FROM THE 2nd IND-SL ODI.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first in Kolkata.

The visitors also made a couple of changes on the back of a 67-run defeat on Tuesday, have replaced the injured duo of Dilshan Madhushanka and Pathum Nissanka with debutant Nuwanidu Fernando and Lahiru Kumara.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after hundred from Virat Kohli and fifties from Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma followed by the Indian pacers’ effective defence.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 13:42 IST
In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
