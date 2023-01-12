IND vs SL: Kuldeep Yadav starts ahead of Yuzi Chahal in 2nd ODI

Going into the second ODI, India have made one change in their playing eleven with Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Yuzvendra Chahal, who injured himself while making a diving boundary save during the first ODI in Guwahati.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first in Kolkata.

The visitors also made a couple of changes on the back of a 67-run defeat on Tuesday, have replaced the injured duo of Dilshan Madhushanka and Pathum Nissanka with debutant Nuwanidu Fernando and Lahiru Kumara.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after hundred from Virat Kohli and fifties from Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma followed by the Indian pacers’ effective defence.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj.