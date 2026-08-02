IND vs SL: ‘Kuldeep Yadav has to be in the playing XI,’ says Deep Dasgupta

Considerable uncertainty surrounds Kuldeep Yadav’s role. In the recently concluded white-ball series against England, although the left-arm wrist spinner was in the squad, he did not play any games. India’s next assignment will be against Sri Lanka, where the conditions do offer something to Kuldeep. Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta urges the Indian team to pick Kuldeep in the starting XI.

“Kuldeep Yadav has to be in the playing XI, has to be. I was expecting him to be in the playing XI for that third ODI against England at Lord’s. Not only me, but a lot of the others were expecting him to be seen. Unfortunately, those making the team did not see him, that is a different issue,” Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.