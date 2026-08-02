IND vs SL: ‘Kuldeep Yadav has to be in the playing XI,’ says Deep Dasgupta

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Considerable uncertainty surrounds Kuldeep Yadav’s role. In the recently concluded white-ball series against England, although the left-arm wrist spinner was in the squad, he did not play any games. India’s next assignment will be against Sri Lanka, where the conditions do offer something to Kuldeep. Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta urges the Indian team to pick Kuldeep in the starting XI.
“Kuldeep Yadav has to be in the playing XI, has to be. I was expecting him to be in the playing XI for that third ODI against England at Lord’s. Not only me, but a lot of the others were expecting him to be seen. Unfortunately, those making the team did not see him, that is a different issue,” Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.
Deep Dasgupta also suggested India keep their options open regarding fielding spinners in their side. He said the team should go with at least three or more spinners.
“I think it is a good squad, based on the conditions there are more spinners than seamers. So, there is an opportunity to play with even four spinners, because it has happened it in the past as well, where both Sri Lanka and their opposition have walked out with four spinners. So, I think it was important to have that extra spin bowling option in the squad,” Dasgupta said.
Washington Sundar, who has become a regular all-rounder in the Test matches with his off-breaks and batting, is out of the series due to an injury and veteran Ranji cricketer Sarvesh Jain has been called upon in his place.
“I think the squad was along expected lines, to be fair. Ideally, Washington Sundar would have been the first-choice off-spinner, but he is not there because of injury. I can’t think of any name that should have been in the squad, but is not there,” he concluded.
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