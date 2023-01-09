IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the three-match series

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. “Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure,” BCCI wrote in its media advisory.

The call may have been taken keeping the four-match Test series against Australia in February at home in mind.

Earlier, Bumrah had been added to the India squad for the first time since September 2022, when he picked up a recurring back injury that ruled him out of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Bumrah had missed out on the 2022 Asia Cup after he had picked up a back injury during the 2022 India tour of England. Having made a comeback in the three-match home T20I series against Australia, the right arm quick would complain of back pain ahead of the South Africa series and was eventually ruled out of the pinnacle event down under.

The first of three ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Tuesday, January 10 in Guwahati.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.