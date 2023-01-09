scorecardresearch
IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the three-match series

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has not named any replacement for Bumrah and will continue in the series with their 16-player squad.

Jasprit BumrahIt was back in September last year after the three-match T20I series against Australia that Bumrah had been ruled out of the T20 World Cup down under owing to a recurring back injury. (FILE)
India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. “Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure,” BCCI wrote in its media advisory.

The call may have been taken keeping the four-match Test series against Australia in February at home in mind.

Earlier, Bumrah had been added to the India squad for the first time since September 2022, when he picked up a recurring back injury that ruled him out of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Bumrah had missed out on the 2022 Asia Cup after he had picked up a back injury during the 2022 India tour of England. Having made a comeback in the three-match home T20I series against Australia, the right arm quick would complain of back pain ahead of the South Africa series and was eventually ruled out of the pinnacle event down under.

The first of three ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Tuesday, January 10 in Guwahati.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 15:46 IST
