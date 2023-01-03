IND vs SL: India’s kit sponsor changes, here’s how the new jersey will look like

Ahead of the first T20I of the three-match series to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Team India have a new kit sponsor. The sponsorship has changed without any official announcement.

The current sponsor Mobile Premier League (MPL) has pulled out and they will now be replaced by Indian clothing brand Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, the parent company of Killer Jeans.

It was Yuzvendra Chahal who broke the team’s first photos in the jersey when he posted a picture of himself along with teammates Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

MPL had a contract with the BCCI till December 31st, 2023, but the mobile gaming company decided to pull out of the deal early.

“BCCI received an email communication from MPL sports on 2.12.2022 seeking a complete assignment (team + merchandising) at full value to Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, a fashion wear brand, for the period from 1.12.2023 to 31.12.2023,” a note from the BCCI read, according to a PTI report.

“With the upcoming back-to-back home series and the women’s away calendar, it was suggested that the current arrangement should not be hampered as it involves performance gear for the national teams. We have asked MPL sports to continue the association at least until 31.3.2023 or look for a partial assignment that would involve only the right chest logo but not the kit manufacturing agreement.”

However, this is not the first time it has happened as in 2022, Paytm had transferred its title sponsorship rights for Indian cricket’s home season to Mastercard.