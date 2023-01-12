scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023
Live now

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Score: Sri Lanka win the toss and opts to bat first

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: India face Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday

By: Sports Desk
Updated: January 12, 2023 1:08:05 pm
India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Rohit Sharma had hit 264 vs Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens.

India vs Sri Lanka 2023, 2nd ODI Live Scorecard: Confident team India-led by skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to take on Sri Lanka at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens for the second ODI on Thursday. It’s the same venue where Rohit Sharma had played a historic 264-run knock against Sri Lanka eight years ago. Now here in his favourite venue as the Indian skipper, Rohit would be definitely keen to get to a big score.

Eyes will also be on Virat Kohli, who has ended his century drought for nearly three years, brought up his 73rd International century in their 67-run win in Guwahati on Tuesday. He looked in supreme control in the first ODI in Guwahati as it was like the Kohli of the old as he looked uncluttered and no Sri Lankan bowler troubled him.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.

Live Blog

IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Catch all the live updates from ODI match between India vs Sri Lanka from Eden Gardens, Kolkata below

13:08 (IST)12 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka playing XI

13:07 (IST)12 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 2nd ODI: India playing XI

13:05 (IST)12 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss

I was in two minds. Wanted to bat first because of how we played last time, but looking at this ground, I wanted to field. Overall, improvements are as a team, nothing in particular. What we've done in the past is in the past, we need to look ahead and keep doing better. I love playing here, the crowd is also energetic and that motivates me always. But it is in the past, I need to start fresh. One enforced change for us, Chahal in the last game put in a dive and hasn't recovered well today, so Kuldeep Yadav comes in.

13:04 (IST)12 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Sri Lankan skipper Shanaka at the toss

We'll bat first. Very good wicket to bad first, also looking at the venue stats. Important to score, be relaxed and play our natural game. Two changes - Madhushanka and Pathum Nissanka out,

12:52 (IST)12 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Pitch Report

"One of the features of this venue is the lightning quick outfield. This venue isn't that big which doesn't help the bowling side. Looks like a belter. We're on another road just like Guwahati. Hard ground to defend. Batters will love it. The pitch is hard, very good covering of grass and it's very difficult to see there being sideways movement. The spinners will have to vary their pace and so will the faster bowlers."

12:33 (IST)12 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Watch: Rahul Dravid celebrates his 50th birthday with Indian team

Indian coach Rahul Dravid celebrated his 50th birthday with his staff and players in Kolkata on the eve of the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka, a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) showed on Wednesday.

The video released on Twitter by BCCI was captioned “A special birthday celebration here for #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid 😃🎂”. In the video, Dravid was seen cutting a cake while everyone sang Happy Birthday to him. (read more)

12:24 (IST)12 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 2nd ODI: KL has found ways to get out, coaches should work on his flaws: Mohd Azharuddin

KL Rahul needs to be way more consistent and work on his technical flaws with national team coaches, feels former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin.

The 57-year-old Azhar, whose elegant wrist work made him a cynosure of cricket fans, is a bit disappointed that a player of Rahul’s talent isn’t realising his full potential. (read more)

12:13 (IST)12 Jan 2023

On a day India racked up 373, it feels amiss to be talking about their batting but since this is an ODI World Cup year, a potential puzzle needs resolving. It can be phrased in a couple of ways: How to fit Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan in the playing XI?

It will come down to untangling the logjam that exists in the team; to accommodate Surya, a couple of other pieces will have to be untangled. The Indian think-tank might view it as unnecessary now but as we have seen in recent World Cups, the team that dares wins. Punts have to be taken, courage shown, to push the team further to win trophies.(read more)

12:06 (IST)12 Jan 2023

Walking in at an extremely comfortable 143 for 1 on Tuesday, Virat Kohli scored his 45th century in the ODIs. Not to take anything away from him, but pedestrian would be a compliment for this Sri Lankan bowling attack. If Sri Lankan bowlers were all over the place, the fielding was equally bad. Kohli was dropped twice — on 52 and 81, and Kasun Rajitha was the unlucky bowler both the time. (read more)

12:00 (IST)12 Jan 2023
IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Hello and welcome

Having won the first of three ODIs by 67 runs in Guwahati, India will look to wrap up a series win in Kolkata today. Both openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored a half century each but it was Virat Kohli's hundred that was the talk of the town. Sri Lanka will take some hope from their captain's century that came a little too late in a high scoring contest as Indian pacers ensured that the match went in their team's favor earlier. An exciting contest awaits. Stay tuned for all the updates.

Virat Kohli, IND vs SL Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the 1st ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Sheet anchor Kohli rises from the ashes

Virat Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve. On December 10, he ended his 25 innings long hundred drought in the ODIs, but something was missing. It was a subdued celebration from Kohli. Maybe because that was Ishan Kishan’s day, who stole the thunder with his double century. Exactly a month later, the trademark Kohli celebration was back. A finger towards the dressing room, a jump in the air and a few adjectives from his mouth. Yes, Kohli was in his element at Guwahati while completing his own La Decima. This was the 10th Kohli has scored back-to-back centuries in his ODI career.

Kohli scored his 45th ODI hundred as India beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in their series opener in Guwahati. Kohli hit an 87-ball 113 , his knock was studded with 12 fours and one six. By no mean, it was a dominating inning from one of India’s finest batsmen, but the “sheet anchor Kohli” was back. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill’s 143-run opening wicket stand gave him a perfect platform to play himself in, but he kept the momentum going and the Sri Lankan also gave him a new year presents by dropping him twice. His nonchalant flick to mid-wicket against Dasun Shanaka, his ramp shot against Kasun Rajitha or the ease in which he was finding those gaps, and with him at the crease, India again looked assured.

“The one thing I learnt was desperation doesn’t get you anywhere. The game still remains very simple. It’s when we start complicating things with our own attachments, our own desires, our own attachment to who we become from people’s point of view, not who we were when we picked up the bat or the ball when we started playing. I think when that perspective goes off, you start putting yourself in a space where everything just keeps spiralling downwards,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation. [Read More]

