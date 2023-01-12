India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Score: Sri Lanka win the toss and opts to bat first

Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the 1st ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Virat Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve. On December 10, he ended his 25 innings long hundred drought in the ODIs, but something was missing. It was a subdued celebration from Kohli. Maybe because that was Ishan Kishan’s day, who stole the thunder with his double century. Exactly a month later, the trademark Kohli celebration was back. A finger towards the dressing room, a jump in the air and a few adjectives from his mouth. Yes, Kohli was in his element at Guwahati while completing his own La Decima. This was the 10th Kohli has scored back-to-back centuries in his ODI career.

Kohli scored his 45th ODI hundred as India beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in their series opener in Guwahati. Kohli hit an 87-ball 113 , his knock was studded with 12 fours and one six. By no mean, it was a dominating inning from one of India’s finest batsmen, but the “sheet anchor Kohli” was back. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill’s 143-run opening wicket stand gave him a perfect platform to play himself in, but he kept the momentum going and the Sri Lankan also gave him a new year presents by dropping him twice. His nonchalant flick to mid-wicket against Dasun Shanaka, his ramp shot against Kasun Rajitha or the ease in which he was finding those gaps, and with him at the crease, India again looked assured.

“The one thing I learnt was desperation doesn’t get you anywhere. The game still remains very simple. It’s when we start complicating things with our own attachments, our own desires, our own attachment to who we become from people’s point of view, not who we were when we picked up the bat or the ball when we started playing. I think when that perspective goes off, you start putting yourself in a space where everything just keeps spiralling downwards,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation. [Read More]