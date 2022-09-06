scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

IND vs SL, Asia cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

IND vs SL Asia Cup Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming and telecast of the Asia Cup match between India and Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL, ASIA CUPIND vs SL Asia Cup Live Streaming: India are facing Sri Lanka in Asia Cup today.

India would need to get the best out of their thin bowling resources and avoid too much experimentation when they clash with Sri Lanka in their must win Super 4 game in the Asia Cup on Tuesday. In the absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, India do not have a lot of options to play with in the bowling department.

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL), Asia cup Online Live Streaming details:

When will India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) be played in the Asia Cup?

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) Asia Cup match will be played on 6 September, Tuesday.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) Asia Cup match start?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) Asia Cup match will start at 7.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) be played in the Asia Cup?

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Advertisement

How can I watch India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) Asia Cup match Live?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and live streamed on the Hotstar app.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 10:26:51 am
Next Story

Pune Inc: With an innovative blood testing technology, firm gets $300K in a pre-seed funding

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost
From the NYT

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost

Premium
E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota
Kerala CPI firebrand

E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota

'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court
Navlakha denied bail

'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset
US Open 2022

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset

Arya Samaj certificates do not prove legality of marriage: HC

Arya Samaj certificates do not prove legality of marriage: HC

Fake beneficiaries, trucks on paper: Auditor points to gaps in ICDS ration
Madhya Pradesh

Fake beneficiaries, trucks on paper: Auditor points to gaps in ICDS ration

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up
Cyrus Mistry Death

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with a raw food diet?

Can you reverse diabetes with a raw food diet?

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Germany remembers Israel’s 1972 Munich Games victims 50 years later
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 06: Latest News