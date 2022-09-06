IND vs SL, Asia cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

India would need to get the best out of their thin bowling resources and avoid too much experimentation when they clash with Sri Lanka in their must win Super 4 game in the Asia Cup on Tuesday. In the absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, India do not have a lot of options to play with in the bowling department.

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL), Asia cup Online Live Streaming details:

When will India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) be played in the Asia Cup?

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) Asia Cup match will be played on 6 September, Tuesday.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) Asia Cup match start?

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) Asia Cup match will start at 7.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) be played in the Asia Cup?

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

How can I watch India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) Asia Cup match Live?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and live streamed on the Hotstar app.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal.