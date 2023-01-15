IND vs SL: Ashen Bandara stretchered off after massive collision with Jeffrey Vandersay in 3rd ODI

Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay had an ugly clash while trying to save a boundary during the 43rd over of the Indian innings.

This was after Virat Kohli hit a pull shot and the ball, moving towards deep square leg and deep midwicket, almost reached the fence when Bandara tried to slide and collided with Vandersay.

Amidst concerned faces among the fans, Sri Lankan physiotherapist and the Indian medical staff attended the two.

While Vandersay was able to stand on his feet, Bandara was eventually stretchered off the field after play was halted for several minutes.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli struck his way third hundred in four innings after Shubman Gill’s sublime century as India amassed 390/5 against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (42 off 49) and Gill (116 off 97) laid the platform for a massive total with a 95-run opening partnership before Kohli (166 not out off 110) did the needful with his 74th international hundred and 46th in the 50-over format.