Monday, March 14, 2022
IND vs SL 2nd Test 2022 Day 3 Live Score Updates: India 9 wickets away from series sweep

Live Match Score India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2022, IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 3 Cricket Match Live Scorecard: India need nine wickets to win the second Test and clinch the series 2-0.

Updated: March 14, 2022 1:24:25 pm
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: India are nine wickets away from winning the second Test match in Bengaluru.

IND vs SL Live Match Score: India are nine wickets away from a thumping series win against struggling Sri Lankans. On Day 2, Rishabh Pant’s record-breaking half-century and Shreyas Iyer’s measured fifty helped India to grab complete control of the second Test. Pant’s 31-ball 50 and Iyer’s 67-run knock after useful contribution from top-order batters meant that India set Sri Lanka a mammoth 447-run target after declaring their second innings at 303 for nine. The visitors would need no less than a miraculous show to save the match after ending the second day at 28 for one. India are nine wickets away from another comprehensive series win.

India 1st innings: 252 in 59.1 overs. Sri Lanka 1st innings: 109 all out in 35.5 overs (Angelo Mathews 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/24).

India 2nd innings: 303 for 9 declared in 68.5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 67, Rishabh Pant 50, Rohit Sharma 46; Praveen Jayawickrama 4/78). Sri Lanka 2nd innings: 28/1 (Dimuth Karunaratne 10, Kusal Mendis 16, Jasprit Bumrah 1/9)

Live Blog

13:22 (IST)14 Mar 2022
Rishabh Pant’s chaotic brilliance

Unlike most batsmen, Rishabh Pant rarely shadow-bats between balls. Rather, he surveys the field, like a sentinel posted in an outpost to sniff out danger. Except that Pant is not looking to defuse any threat, but instigate some of his own. He is not jotting mental notes of the gaps, or the number of fielders on the ropes, or second-guessing the bowler’s intentions. He is just figuring out the stroke that could bring him the maximum gain. He takes a mental snapshot of the shot, traces its path in his mind, shakes his head, shrugs his shoulders, smiles a half-smile and takes his guard. [Read full article]

13:21 (IST)14 Mar 2022
India eye 2-0 sweep

Hello and welcome to the Day 3 of the second and final Test between India and Sri Lanka at Bengaluru. India need 9 wickets to win the match and sweep the series 2-0. While the visitors have an uphill task of surviving through day 3. 

IND vs SL, Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking his fifth wicket of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella during the second day of the second Test in Bengaluru on Sunday. (AP/Aijaz Rahi)

India vs Sri Lanka: Hosts turn the screw to assume total control

Beyond a point, it seemed depressingly pointless. As if India’s only motivation to bat on was prolonging Sri Lanka’s agony. It was still the second day of the Test and India could have batted on for at least a couple more days had they wanted to, but were so far ahead in the match that batting on seemed meaningless in the context of the result.

By the time India’s lead had crossed 350, at the stroke of the dinner break, propelled by Rishabh Pant’s 50, the visitors were already dead horses being flogged. Half an hour into the session, India lost Shreyas Iyer for 67, lest they could say they were waiting for his hundred. But a declaration did not arrive, until the ninth wicket fell, with the score on 303/9, the lead now swelled to 446 runs. Barring a miracle on the Eden Gardens 2001-scale, the hosts had sewn the match long ago. [Read more]

