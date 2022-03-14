IND vs SL 2nd Test 2022 Day 3 Live Score Updates: India 9 wickets away from series sweep

IND vs SL Live Match Score: India are nine wickets away from a thumping series win against struggling Sri Lankans. On Day 2, Rishabh Pant’s record-breaking half-century and Shreyas Iyer’s measured fifty helped India to grab complete control of the second Test. Pant’s 31-ball 50 and Iyer’s 67-run knock after useful contribution from top-order batters meant that India set Sri Lanka a mammoth 447-run target after declaring their second innings at 303 for nine. The visitors would need no less than a miraculous show to save the match after ending the second day at 28 for one. India are nine wickets away from another comprehensive series win.
India 1st innings: 252 in 59.1 overs. Sri Lanka 1st innings: 109 all out in 35.5 overs (Angelo Mathews 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/24).
India 2nd innings: 303 for 9 declared in 68.5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 67, Rishabh Pant 50, Rohit Sharma 46; Praveen Jayawickrama 4/78). Sri Lanka 2nd innings: 28/1 (Dimuth Karunaratne 10, Kusal Mendis 16, Jasprit Bumrah 1/9)
Unlike most batsmen, Rishabh Pant rarely shadow-bats between balls. Rather, he surveys the field, like a sentinel posted in an outpost to sniff out danger. Except that Pant is not looking to defuse any threat, but instigate some of his own. He is not jotting mental notes of the gaps, or the number of fielders on the ropes, or second-guessing the bowler’s intentions. He is just figuring out the stroke that could bring him the maximum gain. He takes a mental snapshot of the shot, traces its path in his mind, shakes his head, shrugs his shoulders, smiles a half-smile and takes his guard. [Read full article]
Hello and welcome to the Day 3 of the second and final Test between India and Sri Lanka at Bengaluru. India need 9 wickets to win the match and sweep the series 2-0. While the visitors have an uphill task of surviving through day 3.