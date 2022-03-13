IND vs SL 2nd Test 2022 Day 2 Live Score Updates

On squarest of square turners, Shreyas Iyer defangs Sri Lankan spinners on Day One of Pink-ball Test

To the immeasurable silence of the stadium strode in Shreyas Iyer. The crowd favourite, Virat Kohli, had just perished to a shockingly low ball that had both him and the audience praying for his 71st hundred equally shocked.

So silent that if you tuned your ears sharply, you could even hear the thud of Shreyas’s studs on the grass. But after 134 minutes of dazzling batting, after crunching 92 runs off 98 balls on a day no other batsman touched 40 on a bedevilled surface that spun, spat and shot and skidded, Shreyas returned to the pavilion to the deafening applause and light from swaying smartphones flickering like glow-worms. (READ MORE)