Sunday, March 13, 2022
IND vs SL 2nd Test 2022 Day 2 Live Score Updates

Live Match Score India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2022, IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Cricket Match Live Scorecard: India play Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 13, 2022 1:55:14 pm
India vs Sri Lanka Live match Score, IND vs SL Cricket Live ScoreIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Bengaluru Test

IND vs SL Live Match Score: Shreyas Iyer’s pyrotechnics with the bat drove India to a position of strength after Sri Lanka made early inroads on a spinner-friendly track as the second Test heavily tilted in favour of the hosts in Bengaluru. Rishabh Pant began the counter-attack with his fiery 36-run knock and Iyer carried forward the recovery work with his scintillating 92-run knock that helped India post a decent 252 in their first innings. Iyer’s entertaining knock, that came off 98-balls and had 10 fours and four sixes, negated all the good work done by the visiting bowlers in the first session when they had taken four wickets, including that of skipper Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (23).

India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma (c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India vs Sri Lanka Match Live Score: 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates

13:55 (IST)13 Mar 2022
View, Review: In a parallel universe, Sreesanth could have been a Test great

Perhaps it’s best to start with a cricketing story. The man has been shamed (interred in Tihar Jail post IPL spot-fixing charges), mocked (forget the fans even his team-mates would call him “actor”), praised (for his whistling seam), sympathised (depression post-jail that triggered suicidal thoughts), marvelled (the comeback as an actor), wowed at (a most remarkable cricketing comeback after 8 years), and sighed at (the unrealised potential).

For a man who has no false modesty about his talent, and can expound theories on how he can dismiss Jacques Kallis, AB de VilliersSteve SmithRahul Dravid (in Chennai club cricket) he can charm you with his self-deprecatory tone as well. And he is one of the better storytellers among cricketers. Here is him talking about bowling to Brian Lara. (READ MORE)

13:40 (IST)13 Mar 2022
Contest of skill or game of fortune: Bengaluru pitch poor advertisement for Test cricket

The first day of the pink-ball Test delivered what it promised. Frantic action and frenetic entertainment. On a manic Saturday, as many as 16 wickets fell, runs were blazed at a rate of four an over, sixes and fours flew, the twilight sky lit up beatifically to be the background of numerous picture-perfect selfies and groupies, tinseltown celebrities flocked in.

Pink ball Tests are quite a spectacle—like the slowest and oldest format paint-brushed in the colours of the youngest and supposedly the most colourful format. A repackaging to woo the new-age audience to the age-old format. Days like these would save Test cricket from its imminent death. There is crowd, there is action, there is fun, there is life. (READ MORE)

13:39 (IST)13 Mar 2022
Day 2

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka. It is Day 2 of the match in Bengaluru. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match right here.

On squarest of square turners, Shreyas Iyer defangs Sri Lankan spinners on Day One of Pink-ball Test

To the immeasurable silence of the stadium strode in Shreyas Iyer. The crowd favourite, Virat Kohli, had just perished to a shockingly low ball that had both him and the audience praying for his 71st hundred equally shocked.

So silent that if you tuned your ears sharply, you could even hear the thud of Shreyas’s studs on the grass. But after 134 minutes of dazzling batting, after crunching 92 runs off 98 balls on a day no other batsman touched 40 on a bedevilled surface that spun, spat and shot and skidded, Shreyas returned to the pavilion to the deafening applause and light from swaying smartphones flickering like glow-worms. (READ MORE)

