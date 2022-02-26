IND vs SL 2nd T20I Predicted Playing XI: Ravi Bishnoi likely to replace Yuzvendra Chahal?

India vs Sri Lanka T20I Predicted Playing XI: It is still early days but the Rohit Sharma-led side has already figured out the core group of players that will travel to Australia for the World Cup Down Under later this year.

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi might get a look in place of senior pro Yuzvendra Chahal, while Avesh Khan is likely to find a spot in the playing eleven.

Young opener Ishan Kishan got a massive dose of confidence in the series opener on Thursday after his struggles against the West Indies. Shreyas Iyer made merry at number three in the absence of the rested Virat Kohli and would be aiming to repeat that for the rest of the series.

When a full-strength India take the field next, he might not find a place in the playing eleven and therefore, he needs to make the most of the opportunities that come his way.

As Rohit indicated after the opening game, a fit again Ravindra Jadeja will continue to bat higher up the order as the team wants to optimise his significantly improved batting skills. Comeback man Sanju Samson did not get to bat in the opener and he will be eagerly waiting for his turn at the scenic Dharamsala ground.

Head to head: India 15 – 7 Sri Lanka (One no result). At home, India have won 9 and lost 2 to Sri Lanka.

Playing XIs

India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara