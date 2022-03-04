IND vs SL 1st Test: No balls galore in India’s innings

A spinner bowling no ball is a rare thing in Test cricket. Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya has bowled four no balls so far in the first innings against India at the IS BIndra PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Sri Lanka bowlers bowled a total of eight no balls — Lasith Embuldeniya (4), Suranga Lakmal (3) and Vishwa Fernando (1).

On the commentary, Sunil Gavaskar pointed out at Sri Lankan bowlers for over stepping on so many occasions. Gavaskar said: “This is ridiculous. Bowling coach (Rumesh Ratnayake) must have words with his bowlers. You can’t bowl so many no balls in the Test cricket.”

Sri Lanka’s bowling coach Rumesh Ratnayake has played 23 Tests and 70 ODI for his country. The former medium pacer has created a pivotal role in Sri Lanka’s first ever Test whicn against India in 1985. Ratnayake bagged nine wickets in the match (4/76; 5/49) as Sri Lanka defeated India by 149 runs.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the opening Test of the two-match series. It is be Virat Kohli’s 100th Test, while Rohit will start his journey as Test captain with this match. Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer replaced Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI for India, who went with three spinners and two seamers.

India reached 109 for two at lunch on the first day of the opening Test.

But India lost both their set batters Hanuma Vihari (58) and Virat Kohli (45) post the lunch break. Lasith Embuldeniya (2/61) is the pick of the bowler for Sri Lanka, Lahiru Kumara and Vishwa Fernando chipped in with a wicket apiece.