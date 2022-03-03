IND vs SL 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Virat Kohli’s 100th Test?

India vs Sri Lanka, Test Series Live Streaming: Virat Kohli will be focussed on making his 100th appearance memorable while Rohit Sharma plots the demolition of an out-of-depth Sri Lanka as India’s 35th Test captain in the series-opener starting in Mohali on Friday.

Rohit’s tactical acumen has always got him respect from all quarters and the first reflection of it in Test cricket would be how he handles his playing XI. It is expected that Shubman Gill will be coming in at number three in the place vacated by Pujara and will have to show “intent” which was believed to be missing earlier. Gill has the game to do that.

The tricky position will be the other middle-order slot which Rahane had made his own for the longest time. There are two candidates and both are deserving. Hanuma Vihari, Indian cricket’s new fire-fighter, has always been sent out to bat in difficult overseas conditions and hasn’t done badly at all. And this makes him a deserving candidate for a fair run of Test matches. The other is Shreyas Iyer, a very flashy batter but with some technical glitches, including problems against short ball. He had a good initiation in Test matches with a hundred on debut against New Zealand. Vihari, if one goes by the pecking order, could be that second middle-order man, who brings in that defensive solidity which is required at times. It also helps that he has a great record against spinners.

But there could be a tactical move of sending Rishabh Pant at number five as he can then take on Sri Lanka’s premier left-arm spinner Embuldeniya.

The Lankan batting line-up depends heavily on skipper Dimuth Karunaratne along with old guards Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews, both well past their prime. How well they handle Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja on a pitch that will be dry after being baked by sunshine is a million dollar question.

In a nutshell, one can expect a four-day finish if India bats first and even earlier if they bat second.

Squad:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kona Bharat (wk), Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Priyank Panchal

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dhanajaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chammeera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nssanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match be played?

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

When will India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match be played?

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match will be played from Friday, March 4.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match begin?

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match will begin at 09:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match?

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match?

The live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live score and updates of the match right here at indianexpress.com.