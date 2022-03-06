scorecardresearch
IND vs SL 1st Test Day 3 Live Score, Updates: Ashwin-Jadeja look to spin a web

Live Score India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3: At stumps, Nissanka was unbeaten on 26, while Charith Asalanka was 1 not out.

March 6, 2022 7:50:40 am
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 Live Score, Updates: Sri Lanka were 108/4 at stumps after India declared their first innings at 574 for eight on day two of the first Test on Saturday.

Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka were batting on 26 and 1 respectively at the close of play. Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/30) snared three wickets while pacer Jasprit Bumrah (1/20) accounted for one Sri Lankan batter in a fruitful final session for the hosts. Sri Lanka trail India by 466 runs. Earlier, Jadeja (175 not out) was the top-scorer for the hosts while Rishabh Pant scored a whirlwind 96.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 574 for 8 declared in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out, Rishabh Pant 96; Suranga Lakmal 2/90, Vishwa Fernando 2/135, Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188).

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 108 for 4 in 43 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 28, Pathum Nissanka 26 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/21)

Sample these few deliveries from Mohammed Siraj to Virat Kohli in the Mohali nets on Wednesday afternoon. One zipped from short of a length past Kohli’s outside edge. Moments later, a slightly fuller one zipped through again and sent off stump for a walk. It seemed to take an eternity for the stumps to be put in place. Finally Siraj bustled in once more and bowled a perfectly acceptable good length ball. Kohli’s front foot sprung into action and the cover drive slammed into the side of the net. How many times have we seen that response in Test cricket from him. You keep beating him outside off, but all he needs is for you to give him that inch of an opening – it is not even an opening for most batsmen – and he hits the gap at extra cover.

It was certainly not Kohli’s day in the nets, though, especially against the spinners. R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Saurabh Kumar, all of them troubled him, even a local left-arm spinner bowled him twice. It is another matter that Kohli went after the last one mercilessly thereafter. (Read More)

