Saturday, March 05, 2022
IND vs SL 1st Test Day 2 Live Score and Updates: Jadeja, Ashwin to resume for India

Live Score IND vs SL 1st Test Day 2: The Indian team will resume with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin and will aim for a score around 400.

Written by Devendra Pandey
Updated: March 5, 2022 8:31:28 am
ind vs sl day 2 liveIndia vs Sri Lanka Day 2 Live Score and Updates.

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 2 Live Score and Updates: Virat Kohli reached 8,000 runs in his 100th test and Rishabh Pant hit 96 off 97 balls as India scored 357-6 at stumps in the first test against Sri Lanka on Friday. Pant got his ninth test half-century as India took control in the third session of the opening day. Opener Hanuma Vihari (58) completed his sixth test half-century and added 90 runs for the third wicket with Kohli, who walked to the crease to a chorus of cheers.

Sri Lanka pulled things back with two wickets in four overs. The match in Mohali also marks Sri Lanka’s 300th test. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said he also would have chosen to bat first if he had won the toss, aiming to end a run of 20 tests in India without a victory.

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Catch all the live action from the second day of what is Virat Kohli's 100th Test of his career.

08:31 (IST)05 Mar 2022
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog on India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test at Mohali's PCA stadium. Finally Siraj bustled in once more and bowled a perfectly acceptable good length ball. Kohli's front foot sprung into action and the cover drive slammed into the side of the net.

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog on India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test at Mohali's PCA stadium.  Finally Siraj bustled in once more and bowled a perfectly acceptable good length ball. Kohli’s front foot sprung into action and the cover drive slammed into the side of the net. 

Virat Kohli during Indian teams practice session at PCA Stadium in Mohali ahead of Test match against Srilanka. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Sample these few deliveries from Mohammed Siraj to Virat Kohli in the Mohali nets on Wednesday afternoon. One zipped from short of a length past Kohli’s outside edge. Moments later, a slightly fuller one zipped through again and sent off stump for a walk. It seemed to take an eternity for the stumps to be put in place. Finally Siraj bustled in once more and bowled a perfectly acceptable good length ball. Kohli’s front foot sprung into action and the cover drive slammed into the side of the net. How many times have we seen that response in Test cricket from him. You keep beating him outside off, but all he needs is for you to give him that inch of an opening – it is not even an opening for most batsmen – and he hits the gap at extra cover.

It was certainly not Kohli’s day in the nets, though, especially against the spinners. R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Saurabh Kumar, all of them troubled him, even a local left-arm spinner bowled him twice. It is another matter that Kohli went after the last one mercilessly thereafter. (Read More)

