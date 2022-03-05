IND vs SL 1st Test Day 2 Live Score and Updates: Jadeja, Ashwin to resume for India

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 2 Live Score and Updates: Virat Kohli reached 8,000 runs in his 100th test and Rishabh Pant hit 96 off 97 balls as India scored 357-6 at stumps in the first test against Sri Lanka on Friday. Pant got his ninth test half-century as India took control in the third session of the opening day. Opener Hanuma Vihari (58) completed his sixth test half-century and added 90 runs for the third wicket with Kohli, who walked to the crease to a chorus of cheers.
Sri Lanka pulled things back with two wickets in four overs. The match in Mohali also marks Sri Lanka’s 300th test. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said he also would have chosen to bat first if he had won the toss, aiming to end a run of 20 tests in India without a victory.
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog on India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test at Mohali's PCA stadium. Finally Siraj bustled in once more and bowled a perfectly acceptable good length ball. Kohli’s front foot sprung into action and the cover drive slammed into the side of the net.