IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: India elected to bat

IND vs SL Live Match Score: Virat Kohli makes his 100th Test appearance as India hosts Sri Lanka in the first Test in Mohali from Friday. This match is also about Rohit Sharma and his remarkable ascendancy making light of set ideas and templates as India’s 35th Test captain in the series-opener. How Rohit handles a transition phase in Indian cricket, which has started with curtains on careers of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma, will have a huge impact on how he is perceived – a mere captain or a leader of men.
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kona Bharat (wk), Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Priyank Panchal
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dhanajaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chammeera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nssanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne
We wanted to bat first as well. We are playing three seamers, but it is a good wicket to bat on. We have played 300 Tests but we never won in India. We have a good team, with the senior and junior combinations and we are prepared. We are going in with three seamers and two spinners.
We are going to bat first. Similar Indian conditions, so it's important for us to put runs on the board and take it from there. It is a huge honour to be captaining India and be part of the list. It is something I never dreamt of. It has been quite buzzing. We know it is a special occasion. Not many people go on to play 100 Tests, and Virat has been looking forward to this game. We are playing three seamers and two spinners.
First Test as the captain and Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India will bat first against Sri Lanka.
Russel Arnold and Deep Dasgupta: It looks like a batting wicket. There are some cracks but the groundsmen have said that him they are unlikely to open up. Win toss, bat first.
Kohli may no longer be India captain, but the build-up to the Mohali Test has been all about him as he goes into his 100th game. The eleventh-hour announcement to allow fans has had people queuing up outside the ticket counter at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in a city that has always made it clear it does not prefer Test cricket.
Hussain Ahmad could be in Gujranwala, some 292km away from Mohali, across the Pakistan border. But his heart would be in the Punjab town, where his idol Virat Kohli would play his 100th Test match, starting Friday. (Read More)
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog on India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test at Mohali's PCA stadium. The focus has understandably been on Kohli’s 100th Test but this will be Rohit’s debut as Test captain. Two contrasting individuals will begin new journeys; Kohli as a pure batsman and Rohit as the new leader.