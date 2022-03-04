scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 04, 2022
Must Read
Live now

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: India elected to bat

Live Match Score India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2022, IND vs SL Cricket Match Live Scorecard: India take on Sri Lanka in the first Test in Mohali on Friday

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 4, 2022 9:07:21 am
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: India take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the series on Friday in Mohali

IND vs SL Live Match Score: Virat Kohli makes his 100th Test appearance as India hosts Sri Lanka in the first Test in Mohali from Friday. This match is also about Rohit Sharma and his remarkable ascendancy making light of set ideas and templates as India’s 35th Test captain in the series-opener. How Rohit handles a transition phase in Indian cricket, which has started with curtains on careers of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma, will have a huge impact on how he is perceived – a mere captain or a leader of men.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kona Bharat (wk), Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Priyank Panchal

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dhanajaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chammeera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nssanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne

Live Blog

India vs Sri Lanka Match Live Score: Virat Kohli plays the 100th Test of his career on Friday

09:07 (IST)04 Mar 2022
India Playing XI
09:05 (IST)04 Mar 2022
Dimuth Karunaratne

We wanted to bat first as well. We are playing three seamers, but it is a good wicket to bat on. We have played 300 Tests but we never won in India. We have a good team, with the senior and junior combinations and we are prepared. We are going in with three seamers and two spinners.

09:04 (IST)04 Mar 2022
Rohit Sharma

We are going to bat first. Similar Indian conditions, so it's important for us to put runs on the board and take it from there. It is a huge honour to be captaining India and be part of the list. It is something I never dreamt of. It has been quite buzzing. We know it is a special occasion. Not many people go on to play 100 Tests, and Virat has been looking forward to this game. We are playing three seamers and two spinners.

09:01 (IST)04 Mar 2022
TOSS!

First Test as the captain and Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India will bat first against Sri Lanka.

08:57 (IST)04 Mar 2022
Pitch Report!

Russel Arnold and Deep Dasgupta: It looks like a batting wicket. There are some cracks but the groundsmen have said that him they are unlikely to open up. Win toss, bat first.

08:55 (IST)04 Mar 2022
The other landmark in Mohali!

Kohli may no longer be India captain, but the build-up to the Mohali Test has been all about him as he goes into his 100th game. The eleventh-hour announcement to allow fans has had people queuing up outside the ticket counter at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in a city that has always made it clear it does not prefer Test cricket.

08:43 (IST)04 Mar 2022
IND vs SL 1st Test: The other landmark in Mohali

Kohli may no longer be India captain, but the build-up to the Mohali Test has been all about him as he goes into his 100th game. The eleventh-hour announcement to allow fans has had people queuing up outside the ticket counter at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in a city that has always made it clear it does not prefer Test cricket. (Read More)

08:38 (IST)04 Mar 2022
Virat Kohli’s 100th Test: Across the border in Gujranwala, Kohli super-fan has his heart in Mohali

Hussain Ahmad could be in Gujranwala, some 292km away from Mohali, across the Pakistan border. But his heart would be in the Punjab town, where his idol Virat Kohli would play his 100th Test match, starting Friday. (Read More)

08:36 (IST)04 Mar 2022
Legendary Sunil Gavaskar ahead of Kohli 's 100th Test:
 
08:31 (IST)04 Mar 2022
Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog on India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test at Mohali's PCA stadium. The focus has understandably been on Kohli’s 100th Test but this will be Rohit’s debut as Test captain. Two contrasting individuals will begin new journeys; Kohli as a pure batsman and Rohit as the new leader.

Virat Kohli’s 100th Test: Milestone match marks a new phase for the former India captain

Virat Kohli during Indian teams practice session at PCA Stadium in Mohali ahead of Test match against Srilanka. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Sample these few deliveries from Mohammed Siraj to Virat Kohli in the Mohali nets on Wednesday afternoon. One zipped from short of a length past Kohli’s outside edge. Moments later, a slightly fuller one zipped through again and sent off stump for a walk. It seemed to take an eternity for the stumps to be put in place. Finally Siraj bustled in once more and bowled a perfectly acceptable good length ball. Kohli’s front foot sprung into action and the cover drive slammed into the side of the net. How many times have we seen that response in Test cricket from him. You keep beating him outside off, but all he needs is for you to give him that inch of an opening – it is not even an opening for most batsmen – and he hits the gap at extra cover.

It was certainly not Kohli’s day in the nets, though, especially against the spinners. R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Saurabh Kumar, all of them troubled him, even a local left-arm spinner bowled him twice. It is another matter that Kohli went after the last one mercilessly thereafter. (Read More)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd