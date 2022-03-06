150+ score and 5-wicket haul: Ravindra Jadeja 1st to achieve this in nearly 50 years

On the Day 3 of the of the first India vs Sri Lanka Test at Mohali, Ravindra Jadeja took India to a winning position with his terrific all-round performance with bat and ball. He first hit 175 in the first innings and then took a five-wicket haul to help hosts finish Sri Lanka’s first innings at just 174.

In about 50 years, Ravindra Jadeja becomes the first cricketer to score more than 150 runs in an innings and take a five-wicket innings haul in a Test match. The first player to do so was Vinoo Mankad of India who had scored 184 runs and had picked up 5 wickets against England in 1952.

After him, the West Indies player Denis Atkinson had amassed 219 runs against Australia in 1955 and had also picked up 5 wickets. Once again in 1962, Indian cricketer Polly Umrigar had smashed an unbeaten 172 runs against West Indies alongside picking 5 wickets.

World-famous allrounder Garry Sobers of West Indies had scalped 5 wickets alongside making 174 runs against England in 1966. Mushtaq Mohammad of Pakistan had amassed 201 runs against New Zealand in 1973 as he also picked up 5 wickets.

After 1973, for the first time, Ravindra Jadeja played an unbeaten 175-run innings along with 5 wickets against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Test match at Mohali.

Jadeja has had his 20th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and there are no marks for guessing who the player of the match will be when India complete the formalities.

Virat Kohli’s 100th Test and Rohit Sharma’s first game as skipper is turning out to be Jadeja’s match as his 5 for 41 in 13 overs had the islanders crashing in just 45 overs.