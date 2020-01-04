IND vs SL 1st T20I Preview: Virat Kohli looks to maintain perfect record against Sri Lanka

Indian skipper Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka (Source: PTI) Indian skipper Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka (Source: PTI)

India face Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-T20I series at Baraspara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday. This is the first time the two teams will clash at this venue. India will play without the services of Rohit Sharma as the opener has been rested for the series. This will be a chance for Shikhar Dhawan to prove his mettle in the side ahead of T20 World Cup 2020.

Head-to-head:

The two teams have gone up against each other on 16 occasions. India have won 11 whereas Sri Lanka have won five matches. Playing at home, India’s record gets better. They have won six matches and lost two.

Will Kohli make it five in a row?

Virat Kohli has scored a half-century every time he has played against Sri Lanka in the T20 format. Kohli has scored 283 runs from just four innings at an average of 94. The Indian skipper is also just seven runs away from surpassing Rohit to become India’s leading run-scorer against Sri Lanka in the format.

Chahal in need of a wicket

Yuzvendra Chahal needs just one wicket to become the leading wicket-taker against Sri Lanka in the format. With 14 wickets from five matches, he is tied with South Africa’s Imran Tahir, Australia’s Adam Zampa, Pakistan’s Saeed Ajmal and Shahid Afridi. The leg-spinner has been in and out of the side of late but his performance makes him a default pick for the Guwahati T20I.

Bumrah’s first game after injury

Jasprit Bumrah returns to the side after recovering from injury. The death overs specialist will be an automatic pick in the lineup. It will be interesting to see whether Kohli includes three frontline pacers in the squad or choose between Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini.

Malinga’s struggle against India

Sri Lankan skipper Lasith Malinga is the leading wicket-taker in the world in T20I format with 106 wickets from 79 games. But, only four of these wickets came against India. Malinga has played seven T20Is against India including four matches where he remained wicketless.

Mathews’ return

Angelo Mathews is one of the most experienced players in the Sri Lankan lineup. Mathews returns to the T20I side after more than 17 months. The all-rounder’s presence is a much-needed boost in the middle order to prevent batting collapses. The 32-year-old has scored 144 runs from seven innings against India. In the current side, only Kusal Perera has scored more (174 runs from six innings) against India.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd