IND vs SL Live Score Updates: Hardik Pandya leads India men in first outing of 2023

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20 Live Scorecard: India men’s cricket team will return back in action, playing their first game of 2023 in the first of the three T20I series against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Having led India in the T20Is in New Zealand, Hardik Pandya will be leading the team for the first time at home.
Both the teams last played in a bilateral series last year when Sri Lanka toured India for a three-match T20I series and two Test matches, losing all five games. In last year’s T20 World Cup, India reached the semifinals while Sri Lanka were knocked out during the Super 12 stage. Earlier last year, Sri Lanka had won the 2022 Asia Cup in UAE.
“We didn’t have a good World Cup, so we would look to step up and do well in this series,” said Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka ahead of the T20Is. “The first game is really important. India have totally changed their lineup. We also got some experience in our camp. We are looking forward to the first game, we must do well in the first game which sets the tone for the other games.”
The conditions at Wankhede mostly favor the chasing side, with the dew coming into the picture later in the game. Moderate temperatures are expected during the course of the evening.
To say that Suryakumar Yadav was the find of 2022 would be an insult to reporters who have followed his career from his maidan days and also undermine his impact on Indian cricket.
The year gone by didn't just give Team India a reliable middle-order batsman with skills to find gaps even in a field full of 22 fielders, but got it initiated to a brand of cricket that promises to change their fortunes.
THE walk from the dressing room to the ground felt different this time. All his life, Suryakumar Yadav had wanted to walk in a blue jersey at the Wankhede Stadium. The day finally arrived in 2023, 12 years after his first-class debut.
As he came down the stairs, there were officials whom he had seen while growing up, groundsmen whom he had seen over the last decade, and a few fans who waited to take his pictures. Yadav acknowledged everyone.
Hardik Pandya has the street cred with the youngsters with his flamboyance. And the word is that he isn’t too rigid or too intense nor authoritarian.
Transition is in the air with Hardik Pandya's appointment as the T20 captain for the series against Sri Lanka though it remains to be seen if it's a permanent change as the board has been typically quiet about the absence of Rohit Sharma and other seniors from the series. Be that as it may, the Sri Lanka T20s and possibly another three against New Zealand leaves the door ajar for Pandya the captain to push through.
Devendra Pandey joins Mihir Vasavda and Rahul Pandey to talk about how Indian cricket fared in 2022 and the challenges that await it in 2023.
Hello, hello. Cricket in 2023 has begun taking shape. Enter India men's cricket team. The men in blue, led by Hardik Pandya, will take on Sri Lanka at home in three T20Is and later, as many ODIs. The first of which shall be played in the stadium India won their last World Cup at. Against the team they face tonight. Wankhede in Mumbai holds a special place in Indian cricket history and it is where India begin another World Cup year.
“Before World Cup, we didn’t do anything wrong. Our template, our approach were the same. But of course at the World Cup things didn’t go the way we wanted. Even our approach was not exactly what it was before the World Cup,” skipper Pandya said ahead of the match.
Leading his troops for the first time at home, it will be interesting to see how Hardik Pandya's Indian team differs in their approach, if at all, from its predecessors. Hold on to your seats for all the live updates.