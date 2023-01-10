IND vs SL 1st ODI: Virat Kohli one step away from equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record

Virat Kohli is back to the Indian ODI side and all set to face Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankan side in the three-match ODI series starting on Tuesday. Kohli will be eyeing another ODI milestone as he is just a century behind Sachin Tendulkar who has 20 ODI tons at home in 164 matches. While Kolhi has 19 to his name in 101 matches.

Kohli ended his ODI century drought during India’s tour of Bangladesh. The number 3 batter remained century-less for 1214 days. The former India skipper had left batting legend Ricky Ponting behind when he last scored an ODI century.

Kohli will be eyeing another record when he walks into the middle to bat against Sri Lanka. Kohli has 12,471 ODI runs and needs 180 more runs to enter the top 5 of the all-time run-getters in ODIs. Kohli is only behind Tendulkar, Sangakkara, Ponting, Jayasuriya, and Jayawardene in the elite list.

More ODI records are likely to be broken by Kohli as India have a packed ODI calendar — 15 matches excluding the Asia Cup — in the 10-month window in the build-up to the World Cup in October-November.

Meanwhile, Kohli now has 72 international 100s, a record only bettered by Tendulkar, who has 100 international tons to his name. Kohli is just six ODI centuries away from breaking Tendulkar’s record for most hundreds in the format. Kohli has 44 ODI centuries, whereas Tendulkar has scored 49 ODI hundreds in his career.