IND vs SL 1st ODI: Shreyas likely to be preferred over Suryakumar Yadav while Shubman Gill will start over Ishan Kishan

“Form is important but formats are also important,” said Team India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Monday. Rohit has clearly said that Shubman Gill will his opening partner given his previous performances.

For the No 4 spot there will a toss up between Shreyas Iyer and in-form Suryakumar Yadav. It is highly unlikely that Iyer, who has done exceptionally well in the ODIs will be dropped and in that case Surya might have to sit out.

On who will open the innings with him, Rohit said that Gill will be starting the innings alongside him while Ishan Kishan will sit the first ODI out.

“Both have done really well. But it is fair that we give Gill a chance to have a fair run. In recent games, Gill has got a lot of runs. So has Ishan. He got a double hundred. I know what it takes to get a double ton. It is a great achievement. But just to be honest and fair to the guys who have done really well before that. It is unfortunate that we won’t be able to play Ishan, but it is fair to give Gill that run looking at how things have panned out in the last 8-9 months. He has done extremely well in that position. Ishan is very unfortunate, but it doesn’t rule out anything. We are going to try and keep everyone in the mix as we play a lot of games ahead,” the Indian skipper said.

On the middle-order selection dilemma, Sharma said, “It is a great headache to have rather than having no headache. We will look at who has done well for us in ODI cricket and in what situations they have done well. The problem happens when you start comparing different formats. We will try and capture what has happened in the last 8-9 months. Those guys who have performed in ODIs will get a run, as simple as that. We compare guys who are performing in different formats. Form is important, but the formats are also important. 50-over format is a different format, slightly longer than T20s. The guys who have done well will definitely get an opportunity.”