scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

IND vs SL 1st ODI: Shreyas likely to be preferred over Suryakumar Yadav while Shubman Gill will start over Ishan Kishan

After scoring a double century in his last match Ishan Kishan is all set to warm the bench against Sri Lanka in the first ODI.

(Clockwise from left): Shreyas Iyer; Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill.
Listen to this article
IND vs SL 1st ODI: Shreyas likely to be preferred over Suryakumar Yadav while Shubman Gill will start over Ishan Kishan
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

“Form is important but formats are also important,” said Team India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Monday. Rohit has clearly said that Shubman Gill will his opening partner given his previous performances.

For the No 4 spot there will a toss up between Shreyas Iyer and in-form Suryakumar Yadav. It is highly unlikely that Iyer, who has done exceptionally well in the ODIs will be dropped and in that case Surya might have to sit out.

On who will open the innings with him, Rohit said that Gill will be starting the innings alongside him while Ishan Kishan will sit the first ODI out.

“Both have done really well. But it is fair that we give Gill a chance to have a fair run. In recent games, Gill has got a lot of runs. So has Ishan. He got a double hundred. I know what it takes to get a double ton. It is a great achievement. But just to be honest and fair to the guys who have done really well before that. It is unfortunate that we won’t be able to play Ishan, but it is fair to give Gill that run looking at how things have panned out in the last 8-9 months. He has done extremely well in that position. Ishan is very unfortunate, but it doesn’t rule out anything. We are going to try and keep everyone in the mix as we play a lot of games ahead,” the Indian skipper said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...

On the middle-order selection dilemma, Sharma said, “It is a great headache to have rather than having no headache. We will look at who has done well for us in ODI cricket and in what situations they have done well. The problem happens when you start comparing different formats. We will try and capture what has happened in the last 8-9 months. Those guys who have performed in ODIs will get a run, as simple as that. We compare guys who are performing in different formats. Form is important, but the formats are also important. 50-over format is a different format, slightly longer than T20s. The guys who have done well will definitely get an opportunity.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 18:19 IST
Next Story

RS Sodhi resigns as managing director of Amul, Jayen Mehta appointed interim MD

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 09: Latest News
close