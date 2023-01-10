IND vs SL 1st ODI Live score updates: Team India eye ODIs after clinching the T20I series

India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2023, IND vs SL 1st ODI Live Scorecard: Team India led by Rohit Sharma will start the ODI campaign against Sri Lanka with mixed feelings as Rohit and Kohli are making comeback to the side but Jasprit Bumrah still will have to wait for the return. Keeping World Cup in mind, Bumrah’s comeback has been delayed after he failed to recover completely from the stress fracture in his lower back.
With the return of senior players to the side, team India eye the series after clinching the T20Is against Sri Lanka. On the other side, Sri Lanka will also pin hopes on skipper Dasun Shanaka’s form. The visitors would look for more stability at the top and hope opener Pathum Nissanka gives them a solid start.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.
“It is unfortunate that we won’t be able to play Ishan, but it is fair to give Gill that run looking at how things have panned out in the last 8-9 months,” said India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the three-match series vs Sri Lanka, suggesting why Shubman Gill was being added to the squad and not Ishan Kishan.
Former India bowler and coach Venkatesh Prasad however, couldn’t fathom why the aforementioned was the case and termed the move as one of the reasons as to why India haven’t done well in white ball cricket over recent times.(read more)
After the disappointment of the T20 World Cup against England last November all eyes are now on the next showpiece even in October. India will be building towards the World Cup. Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will be looking to try and test all the permutations and combinations before the event. The journey begins here against the spirited Sri Lankan side.