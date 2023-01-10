scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023
IND vs SL 1st ODI Live score updates: Team India eye ODIs after clinching the T20I series

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Score Updates: 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka being played in Guwahati

By: Sports Desk
Updated: January 10, 2023 12:13:42 pm
India vs Sri Lanka Live, IND vs SL1st ODI Match: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are making comeback for India.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2023, IND vs SL 1st ODI Live Scorecard: Team India led by Rohit Sharma will start the ODI campaign against Sri Lanka with mixed feelings as Rohit and Kohli are making comeback to the side but Jasprit Bumrah still will have to wait for the return. Keeping World Cup in mind, Bumrah’s comeback has been delayed after he failed to recover completely from the stress fracture in his lower back.

With the return of senior players to the side, team India eye the series after clinching the T20Is against Sri Lanka. On the other side, Sri Lanka will also pin hopes on skipper Dasun Shanaka’s form. The visitors would look for more stability at the top and hope opener Pathum Nissanka gives them a solid start.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.

Live Blog

IND vs SL 1st ODI: Catch all the live updates from ODI match between India vs Sri Lanka from Guwahati below

12:13 (IST)10 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 1st ODI: ‘There is a reason we have underperformed in limited overs cricket….mediocrity retained’: Venkatesh Prasad lambasts India think tank for dropping Kishan and Pant

“It is unfortunate that we won’t be able to play Ishan, but it is fair to give Gill that run looking at how things have panned out in the last 8-9 months,” said India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the three-match series vs Sri Lanka, suggesting why Shubman Gill was being added to the squad and not Ishan Kishan.

Former India bowler and coach Venkatesh Prasad however, couldn’t fathom why the aforementioned was the case and termed the move as one of the reasons as to why India haven’t done well in white ball cricket over recent times.(read more)

12:09 (IST)10 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 1st ODI: Welcome folks!

After the disappointment of the T20 World Cup against England last November all eyes are now on the next showpiece even in October. India will be building towards the World Cup. Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will be looking to try and test all the permutations and combinations before the event. The journey begins here against the spirited Sri Lankan side.

Shreyas Iyer to get nod over Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs against Sri Lanka

Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma on Monday hinted that in-form Suryakumar Yadav will have to warm the bench as Shreyas Iyer will be preferred over him. Rohit accepted that the middle order dilemma is a good headache but was blunt with his statement that “those guys who have performed in ODIs will get a run,” Shreyas Iyer will walk out to bat at No 4 for India in the opening match of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

Suryakumar Yadav, who scored a blistering 112 not out in the Rajkot T20I might feel hard done by the team management, but the 32-year-old hasn’t scored a single fifty in his last ODI innings. Suryakumar Yadav has only managed 123 runs in the last ten matches. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer has amassed 473 runs in the last ten outings, including a century and three half-centuries.

“It is a great headache to have rather than having no headache. We will look at who has done well for us in ODI cricket and in what situations they have done well,” Rohit said. [Read More]

BCCI unlikely to consider Rohit, Kohli for T20s

With the next T20 World Cup in mind, India are looking to change that aspect and bring in a more bold approach with the bat.

The Indian cricket board and the team management is likely to sit down with skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli about their future in T20Is in the coming days. It is understood that the duo have made themselves available for selection in the format, but it’s learnt that they will be persuaded to rethink their T20 future. The matter will also be up for discussion when Chetan Sharma’s new look selection panel meets in the coming days.

Since the completion of the T20 World Cup, the selectors chose a young squad led by Hardik Pandya for the series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Although Pandya has given enough hints that he will lead the team in the long-run, the BCCI has not named him as a full-time captain in the format as of now and Rohit continues to remain the all format skipper.

With the next T20 World Cup only in 2024, the BCCI chose to give opportunities to the youngsters. Moreover, with the 50-overs World Cup coming up in October-November, it wanted to manage the workload of the senior players as the selectors were told to go with a new bunch of players. [Read More]

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 11:10 IST
