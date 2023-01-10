IND vs SL 1st ODI Live score updates: Team India eye ODIs after clinching the T20I series

Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma on Monday hinted that in-form Suryakumar Yadav will have to warm the bench as Shreyas Iyer will be preferred over him. Rohit accepted that the middle order dilemma is a good headache but was blunt with his statement that “those guys who have performed in ODIs will get a run,” Shreyas Iyer will walk out to bat at No 4 for India in the opening match of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

Suryakumar Yadav, who scored a blistering 112 not out in the Rajkot T20I might feel hard done by the team management, but the 32-year-old hasn’t scored a single fifty in his last ODI innings. Suryakumar Yadav has only managed 123 runs in the last ten matches. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer has amassed 473 runs in the last ten outings, including a century and three half-centuries.

“It is a great headache to have rather than having no headache. We will look at who has done well for us in ODI cricket and in what situations they have done well,” Rohit said. [Read More]

BCCI unlikely to consider Rohit, Kohli for T20s

With the next T20 World Cup in mind, India are looking to change that aspect and bring in a more bold approach with the bat.

The Indian cricket board and the team management is likely to sit down with skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli about their future in T20Is in the coming days. It is understood that the duo have made themselves available for selection in the format, but it’s learnt that they will be persuaded to rethink their T20 future. The matter will also be up for discussion when Chetan Sharma’s new look selection panel meets in the coming days.

Since the completion of the T20 World Cup, the selectors chose a young squad led by Hardik Pandya for the series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Although Pandya has given enough hints that he will lead the team in the long-run, the BCCI has not named him as a full-time captain in the format as of now and Rohit continues to remain the all format skipper.

With the next T20 World Cup only in 2024, the BCCI chose to give opportunities to the youngsters. Moreover, with the 50-overs World Cup coming up in October-November, it wanted to manage the workload of the senior players as the selectors were told to go with a new bunch of players. [Read More]