IND vs SCO LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Scotland World Cup match

IND vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Stream: Their fate still not in their own hands, India will again go for broke when they resume their battle for survival in the T20 World Cup in another must-win contest, against Scotland, on Friday.

Coming two days after the thrashing of Afghanistan, Scotland, for all their spunk and spirit in the T20 showpiece, provides their fancied opponents another great platform to win it big and boost their net run-rate while hoping that other results go their way.

Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India’s semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance thanks to the back-to-back drubbing against Pakistan and New Zealand inside eight days of the tournament proper.

The situation remains do or die for Virat Kohli’s band of superstars as they head into their fourth match in the Super 12 stage. Pakistan have already made the semifinals with four straight wins and New Zealand are favoured to join the Men in Green in the last-four stage from Group 2. However, a loss for the Kiwis against either Namibia on Friday or Afghanistan next week, and India will have their tails up.

India will, though, look to focus on what is within their control and not get bogged down by the talks around scenarios and eventualities. While they cannot impact the result of other teams’ group matches, a big win against Scotland is definitely within India’s reach. After their twin failures against arch-rivals Pakistan and bogey team New Zealand, the Indian batters struck form against an Afghanistan bowling attack considered pretty good by the cricket fraternity.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravichandran Ashwin

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between India and Scotland take place?

The match between India and Scotland will take place on Friday, 5 November 2021.

What is the venue for India vs Scotland match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Dubai.

What time will India vs Scotland match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Scotland match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can follow live score, updates and highlights of the match right here at the indidanexpress.com.