India Women vs South Africa Women Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur’s IND take on Laura Wolvaardt’s SA

India Women vs South Africa Women T20 World Cup 2026 Live: IND vs SA. (FILE photo)

India Women (IND-W) vs South Africa Women (SA-W) T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur’s India will take on Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa in match 18 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

India has won their first two games against Pakistan and the Netherlands and is looking in pretty good rhythm. Both the bowling and batting departments have fired on all cylinders for the side. However, South Africa will present a challenge in itself.

Story continues below this ad “(We) didn’t start the competition the way we wanted to, but just wanting to play to our full capabilities,” said Chole Tyron, South African all-rounder. They will be hoping to sort out the holes in the side. Follow all the live updates of IND-W vs SA-W below Live Updates Jun 21, 2026 05:42 PM IST IND-W vs SA-W T20 World Cup LIVE: South Africa's remaining fixtures 25 June 2026 (Thursday) – South Africa vs Netherlands – Bristol (County Ground) – 11 PM IST 28 June 2026 (Sunday) – South Africa vs Bangladesh – London (Lord’s) – 3 PM IST Jun 21, 2026 05:34 PM IST India Women vs South Africa Women T20 World Cup LIVE: IND's remaining matches 25 June 2026 (Thursday) – India vs Bangladesh – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 7 PM IST 28 June 2026 (Sunday) – Australia vs India – London (Lord’s) – 7 PM IST Jun 21, 2026 05:24 PM IST IND-W vs SA-W T20 World Cup LIVE: Check out the two groups Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland Jun 21, 2026 05:20 PM IST India Women vs South Africa Women T20 World Cup LIVE: Predicted lineups India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav/Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinola Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba Jun 21, 2026 05:11 PM IST IND-W vs SA-W T20 World Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome Harmanpreet Kau's India will look to keep their winning streaking alive in the ongoing World Cup when they take on Laura Wolvaardt 's South Africa in their third match of the tournament. India are coming into this match after winning back to back encounters with Pakistan and Netherlands while South Africa have won one vs Pakistan and lost one vs Australia. T20 World Cup: India’s best at No.3, Jemimah Rodrigues, needs an impactful innings Jemimah, who has been reinstated to No.3 after being pushed down during the England series, has had a quiet start to the World Cup. (BCCI) India has enjoyed a flawless start to their T20 World Cup campaign, securing two consecutive wins backed by a strong net run-rate and standout performances from Smriti Mandhana in the batting lineup and Deepti Sharma in the bowling department. However, despite excellent supporting roles from Richa Ghosh and Sree Charani, the team's lone underlying concern remains the form of their number three batter, Jemimah Rodrigues, who has yet to make an impact on the tournament. (Read more from Shankar Narayan)

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