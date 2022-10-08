IND vs SA: Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar in India’s ODI squad

All rounder Washington Sundar has been named as a replacement for Deepak Chahar for the remainder of the ODI series against South Africa.

Chahar had stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow.

According to a BCCI statement, Chahar will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team there.

The back injury would be specially monitored as he had injured the area during this year’s IPL and missed four months of cricket, unfortunately at a time when his stocks were climbing.

The late injury meant that he did not travel with the India team to Perth, where they would play two warm-up games against Australia (Oct 17) and New Zealand (Oct 19).

Having already lost Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, two valuable assets, to injuries, they could ill-afford losing another fast bowler to an injury. And the injuries have coincided at the worst possible time for Chahar, as Bumrah’s replacement was to be named in two days, October 9 being the cut-off date to confirm the squad.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.