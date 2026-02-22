ICC T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy give India edge over South Africa, says Shaun Pollock

It’s a role-reversal that will have many followers of the game raise their eyebrows, but it’s the transformation in Indian cricket which prompts South African legend Shaun Pollock to anoint Suryakumar Yadav’s side as favourites, on the basis of their bowling strength, when the two teams face off in the ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights match in Ahmedabad.

It will be a rematch of the 2024 final when India came back from the dead to seal victory, and Pollock backs the hosts to come out on top again based on the variety in their bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy, two individuals who bring the x-factor to the contest.

“I think South Africa and India have personnel who match each other on the day [but] I think the batting line-ups cancel each other out. The point of difference is in two bowlers, Bumrah and Chakravarthy,” Pollock was quoted as saying by The Sowetan newspaper.

“South Africa have quality, but it’s the rare nature of the way they deliver the ball that gives them an edge.”

Waxing eloquently about Bumrah, the former Proteas captain, one of the greatest pacers to represent his country, said “he has a wonderful wrist position. He bowls brilliantly with the new ball in the Powerplay, does the same in the middle [period of the innings] and his death bowling is exceptional.”

As for Varun, it’s difficult to classify him, making it even tougher to deal with his mystery.

“Chakravarthy controls the middle overs for them. It doesn’t matter if it’s a left-hander or a right-hander, he is a guy who can dictate terms,” Pollock said.

In a format in which scoring rates are only going upwards, the two Indian bowlers generally keep a tight leash on batters.

Pollock feels South Africa may miss someone who brings a bit of unpredictability with the ball, especially a tweaker, as the pitches get a bit tired, slower and more spin-friendly.

“If we had a mystery spinner, like for example [Tabraiz] Shamsi, South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in T20s, who provides the option of a bowler who can spin it away from the left-hander and right-hander, it just gives you more control,” he said.

As things stand, the Proteas will have to make the best use of their bowling resources to have a chance against India. Seamer Lungi Ngidi has been their best bowler in the tournament while Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch have had their moments. The spin department is manned by Keshav Maharaj and George Linde, with skipper Aiden Markram chipping in as a part-time option.