India vs South Africa Today Match Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026: Axar Patel to return and Arshdeep Singh to keep his spot for IND vs SA match in Ahmedabad

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will lock horns with Aiden Markram’s South Africa in the second Super 8 game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Coming into the clash, both teams have remained unbeaten in the group stages.
India has played Washington Sundar in the previous game, and Axar Patel is likely to replace the off-spin all-rounder. Apart from that, in the game against the Netherlands, Arshdeep Singh returned to the side who missed the game against Pakistan in Colombo, where the conditions were conducive to spin. The left-arm seamer will keep his spot for the clash against the Proteas.
As per South Africa, they too have already seen what the Indian batting order can deliver ahead of the tournament during the warm-up game in Mumbai. It will be the same batters that the South African bowlers will be dealing with, but the pressure will be completely different. Skipper Markram will be hoping his side can execute the plans better this time around, and batters will have a day out against the Indian bowlers.
IND predicted XI: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.
SA predicted XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.
Squads:
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen
