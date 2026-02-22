India vs South Africa Today Match Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026: Axar Patel to return and Arshdeep Singh to keep his spot for IND vs SA match in Ahmedabad

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will lock horns with Aiden Markram’s South Africa in the second Super 8 game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Coming into the clash, both teams have remained unbeaten in the group stages.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

India has played Washington Sundar in the previous game, and Axar Patel is likely to replace the off-spin all-rounder. Apart from that, in the game against the Netherlands, Arshdeep Singh returned to the side who missed the game against Pakistan in Colombo, where the conditions were conducive to spin. The left-arm seamer will keep his spot for the clash against the Proteas.