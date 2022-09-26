scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

IND vs SA T20I series: Shahbaz Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer replace Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda

India vs South Africa T20I series: Shahbaz Ahmed and Shreyas Iyer have been included in the Team India squad for the upcoming matches.

Virat Kohli congratulates Shahbaz Ahmed. (Source: Sportzpics for IPL)

India vs South Africa T20I series: Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed, and batter Shreyas Iyer have replaced Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda for the South Africa T20 series.

Ahmed has replaced Pandya, who has been given rest, while Hooda has been ruled out of the series due to back spasms.

“Shami hasn’t recovered from his bout of COVID-19. He needs more time, and hence, will be out of the South Africa series. Umesh Yadav will continue as Shami’s replacement for the South Afria series,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The series begins on September 28 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari will lead Rest of India team in the Irani Cup against Saurashtra.

