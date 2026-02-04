India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match: Men in Blue take on the Proteas in Navi Mumbai
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Warm-up Match Live Cricket Score Updates: The senior Indian team will open their T20 World Cup campaign with a warm-up game against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.
Earlier, India ‘A’, led by Ayush Badoni, played a warm-up game against the USA on Monday at the same venue where they defeated the visitors by 38 runs after putting up a big 238 total, where wicket-keeper batter Narayan Jagadeesan shone with a 55-ball 104.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Squads
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match: Hola!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on South Africa in Navi Mumbai. For India, it is about careful revision of plans, and for South Africa, it is going to be more about getting accustomed to the surface. It is a good wicket at DY Patil this one in Mumbai so we might see a cracker of game on our hands.
