India vs South Africa Ahmedabad Stadium Pitch-Weather Report, T20 World Cup 2026: What will the conditions be like for IND vs SA Super 8 match?

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: India and South Africa, both unbeaten in this edition of the T20 World Cup thus far, will go head to head on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in a repeat of the 2024 edition’s final. The Men in Blue will be facing their first real test against the Proteas after coming through a group which consisted of USA, Namibia and Netherlands. The only big team they have faced is Pakistan who were no match for Suryakumar and Co, who swept the Men in Green aside by 61 runs.

India’s main cause of concern coming into the match against Aiden Markram’s team will be the form of swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma who has failed to open his account in this T20 World cup, having being dismissed for ducks in all the three outings he has had so far. India will also be hoping captain Surya and Tilak Varma find some sort of rhythm after some inconsistent run of form in the group stage.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch Report

The playing surface of the Narendra Modi Stadium has been known to provide a good batting track for the batters with its slow surface. Initially, it was a bowler-friendly surface but as time wore on, it became pretty slow and handed the advantage to the batters. This was also the same ground where the double Super Over thriller between South Africa and Afghanistan played out with the Proteas coming out on top.

Ahmedabad weather forecast

According to the Accuweather app, the temperature for Saturday will be 30 degrees centigrade in the morning and the conditions are expected to be hazy and hot. The temperature rises to 36 degrees later in the afternoon and then plummets to 26 degrees in the evening. The conditions are expected to continue to be a bit hazy throughout the day but will be clear by the time the match starts. There’s no chance of rain.