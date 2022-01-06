Johannesburg Weather: Rain delays play on Day 4 of 2nd Test between India and South Africa

India are still waiting to win a Test series in South Africa and the second Test at Wanderers is set for a nail-biting finish. The Proteas have scored 118 runs with the loss of 2 wickets and they still need 122 runs to win the game.

Indian seamers will be looking to make the most of the pitch conditions in the initial hours of Day 4. The weather conditions are not promising on Thursday as it was for the other three days. It rained heavily in Johannesburg on Thursday morning which forced the day’s play to be delayed.

As per the weather forecast, it is not expected to rain in the first half of the day but chances oft rain acting as a spoilsport increase in the second half.

The weather can prove to be an advantage for the hosts as a significant bit of extra bounce on the surface can be dampened if they opt for a heavy roller ahead of the day’s play.

The covers are on the pitch and the day’s play has been delayed due to the wet outfield.

Day 3 was finished on a strong note by South Africa. However, there is still hope on the Indian side as they can look behind at the Test win in Johannesburg three years ago where the Virat Kohli-led side had made a comeback from a similar position.