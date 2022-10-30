scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Live now

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Updates: Tough test at Perth

India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: IND vs SA in the third match on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk
October 30, 2022 12:00:50 pm
India vs South Africa | T20 World Cup 2022 | IND vs SA | India | South AfricaIND vs SA Live score updates:

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Team India all set to take on Proteas at Perth in Australia. This is the track which is known for steep bounce. So it will be interesting to watch India’s top-order vs top-notch South African bowling side in today’s game. The contest in all likelihood will decide the Group 2 topper and India’s probable semi-final venue.

IND vs SA Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi

Follow India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score Updates below

Live Blog

Follow IND vs SA Live Score and Updates:

 

Bhuvnehwar Kumar (centre) celebrates a wicket with Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma against the Netherlands. (Twitter/BCCI)

How to bat and bowl at the tennis-ball pacy bounce at Perth? Who is India’s matchwinner with the ball and bat?

As crazily tight as the game against Pakistan was, India’s first serious test of batting technique would come on Perth pitch against South Africans on October 30. It required a touch of genius from Virat Kohli to make the Pakistani pacers bleed (even Hardik Pandya was unable to get going against pacy bounce), but the pitch at MCG is still no match to the bounce we have seen at Perth. South Africa is also loaded with good pacers to exploit the steep tennis ball bounce. Indians did land up in Australia early and chose Perth as their training camp; we shall know soon if that comes in handy now against pace.

It’s been the theme of the tournament so far: Hard lengths from the pacers. Consider this stat: Out of the 389.3 overs bowled in the Super 12 thus far, there have been 157.1 overs of dot balls. 943 balls of either tuk-tuk or beaten or left alone. Sachin Tendulkar had warned against disregarding singles and being thwarted in the ambition of big hits. [Read Full Article]

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 30-10-2022 at 12:00:50 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments