India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Updates: Tough test at Perth

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Team India all set to take on Proteas at Perth in Australia. This is the track which is known for steep bounce. So it will be interesting to watch India’s top-order vs top-notch South African bowling side in today’s game. The contest in all likelihood will decide the Group 2 topper and India’s probable semi-final venue.
IND vs SA Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi
Follow India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score Updates below