India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch Dharamshala T20I

India vs South Africa, Ind vs SA 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The World T20 title begins with a three-match bilateral series against South Africa in Dharamshala on Sunday. The 3-0 series win against the West Indies could be called a pre-cursor as it was just after enduring a disappointing end to their ODI World Cup campaign. There will be around 20 odd matches for captain Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri to build a near perfect combination going into the World T20 in Australia in October next year.

When is India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I is on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

What time is India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I is at 7pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30pm IST.

Where is India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I is at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.

Where is India vs South Africa 1st T20I being broadcast?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be live on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD.

How can I live stream India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I can be live-streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also follow live score and live stream of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.