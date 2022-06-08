IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya bowls during practice session ahead of India’s first T20 international against South Africa

Having captained Gujarat Titans to the IPL title recently, Hardik Pandya alongside Yuzvendra Chahal, who played for Rajasthan Royals in the summit clash, had been given an extra day off ahead of the five-match T20 series opener in Delhi on Thursday.

But once he stepped onto the field at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Pandya began by jogging around the ground. He then started a sprint drill.

Pandya first bowled in tandem with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and later all by himself at the side wicket. After a good 25 minutes of full-fledged fast bowling with head coach Rahul Dravid watching nearby, he moved to the nets and bowled with Team India bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey keeping a close watch.

In the press conference ahead of the practice session, Rahul Dravid had said that he hadn’t gotten time to chat with Hardik Pandya in the buildup to the game because those who played in the IPL final had got an extra day off.

“His leadership was very impressive,” Dravid had said about Hardik earlier in the day.

“You don’t have to be designated as a leader to be a leader. From our perspective, it is good to have him back bowling. For us, it’s about getting the best out of him as a cricketer.”

Afterwards, Pandya had a bat in the nets.

Meanwhile, at the side wicket on the ground, Shreyas Iyer also had a long training session. The KKR captain, who had a forgettable IPL season, started with off drives and lofted hits down the ground against throw downs. He then switched to working on his pull shots with some close-up throw downs.

Iyer bowls leg-breaks

Later in the evening, under the lights, Shreyas Iyer also bowled leg-breaks.

The two new members of India’s pace brigade for the series, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh were also seen bowling. The head coach had spoken about Malik in the press conference.

“Brilliant in terms of watching Umran in the nets, you can see that he has got that pace. He is learning. We need to see how much time we can give him. I’m certainly someone who likes to give players consistency. Arshdeep is another exciting guy who’s brilliant as well,” Dravid said in the press conference on Tuesday.

Having missed the optional training session on Monday, medium pacer Harshal Patel trained with the team on Tuesday.

India captain KL Rahul, who had trained on the first day skipped the optional session on Day Two.

The first T20I between India and South Africa will be played under the lights on Thursday.