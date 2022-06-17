Ind vs SA 4th T20I: Dinesh Karthik becomes oldest Indian to score T20I fifty

Dinesh Karthik played an explosive inning as he scored his maiden T20I half-century in Rajkot on Friday. He faced just 27 balls and amassed 55 runs and helped India win the match by 82 runs.

At the age of 37 years and 16 days, Karthik also became the oldest Indian to get a T20I fifty. The previous record was held by MS Dhoni at the age of 36 years and 229 days when he scored a half-century against South Africa back in 2018.

The Indians were struggling at 81 for four before a 65-run stand between Hardik (46 off 31) and Karthik (55 off 27) brought the home team back into the game. Thanks to Hardik and Karthik, India were able to amass 73 runs in the last five overs. Fans started praising Dinesh for his outstanding innings on Friday.

“I feel old when that comes up [laughs], I played with different generations. I know of the 22, 21 have retired so it’s good to still keep going,” Karthik stated during the innings break.

Karthik had a terrific IPL 2022 as he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore. After playing some good knocks, Karthik was selected for India in the series against South Africa.