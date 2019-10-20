IND vs SA 3rd Test: Rohit’s maiden double ton puts hosts in command on Day 2

Continuing his imperious form, Indian opener Rohit Sharma completed his maiden double century in the final and third Test against South Africa on Sunday. Resuming his innings from an overnight score of 117, the right-handed batsman added another 95 to his overnight tally before being removed by Kagiso Rabada on 212.

The Indian opener received great support from his partner Ajinkya Rahane, who also completed his 11th Test century as India piled up a gigantic 497/9 on the board before skipper Virat Kohli declared the innings.

In response, South Africa got off to a poor start as the opening pair of Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock were removed cheaply, reducing the visitors to 9/2 before bad light stopped the proceedings on Day 2. The visitors are still trailing by 488 runs with recently inducted Zubayr Hamza and skipper Faf du Plessis present at the crease.

Continuing from where they left, Rohit and Rahane went on to add another 82 for the fourth wicket as the latter was removed by George Linde. After Rahane’s dismissal, the Indian opener continued to fetch runs from the other end while Ravindra Jadeja played cautiously.

Jadeja took the charge after Rohit’s dismissal and went on to complete yet another half-century, guiding India towards a huge first-innings total. The all-rounder was removed on 51 from 112 deliveries by left-arm spinner Linde.

Later towards the end of the Indian innings, Umesh Yadav played a blistering knock of 31 in just 10 deliveries, which included five maximums.

Among the Proteas bowlers, Linde, who’s playing his first Test, picked the most number of wickets but was unable to control the free flow of runs. The left-arm spinner gave away 133 runs and picked four wickets. Rabada scalped three, while Anrich Nortje and Dane Piedt shared one wicket each.