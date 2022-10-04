India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: IND win toss, opt to field first, Playing XI named

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Scorecard: Having already clinched the series in Guwahati in the last match, the Indian team have opted to rest batters KL Rahul and Virat Kohli for the 3rd T20I against South Africa in Indore on Tuesday. All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed might make his international debut or Deepak Chahar might be introduced at No 7.

Rishabh Pant might get a look in as he is the likely candidate to open the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer will probably come in at the number 3 position. South Africa on the other hand, might opt to give a chance to Reeza Hendricks or Heinrich Klaasen.

Follow live updates of IND vs SA from Indore below.