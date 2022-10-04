scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: IND win toss, opt to field first, Playing XI named

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Scorecard 3rd T20: India will look for a clean sweep against South Africa in Indore.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 4, 2022 6:39:08 pm
India | South Africa | India vs South Africa | IND vs SA 3rd T20IND vs SA 3rd T20 Live Updates: India take on South Africa.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Scorecard: Having already clinched the series in Guwahati in the last match, the Indian team have opted to rest batters KL Rahul and Virat Kohli for the 3rd T20I against South Africa in Indore on Tuesday. All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed might make his international debut or Deepak Chahar might be introduced at No 7.

Rishabh Pant might get a look in as he is the likely candidate to open the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer will probably come in at the number 3 position. South Africa on the other hand, might opt to give a chance to Reeza Hendricks or Heinrich Klaasen.

Follow live updates of IND vs SA from Indore below.

Live Blog

India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates: Follow IND vs SA live action from Indore.

18:39 (IST)04 Oct 2022
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma speaks on team changes

Three changes for us, Rohit and KL are out, and Arshdeep misses out for some issues with his back. It is precautionary, nothing serious. We've got Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Siraj in. We want to keep challenging ourselves, keep improving and keep batting the same way.

18:38 (IST)04 Oct 2022
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Updates: India (Playing XI)

Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

18:38 (IST)04 Oct 2022
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Updates: South Africa (Playing XI)

Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

18:35 (IST)04 Oct 2022
IND vs SA 3rd T20 Live Score: Toss Time

Rohit Sharma wins the toss and India will bowl first 

18:29 (IST)04 Oct 2022
India vs South Africa: Pitch Report

First thing to draw your attention to, it's a small stadium. 63 metres in the off side, 60 metres on the leg side. It's always a good pitch in Indore, this is one of the surfaces where the bowler's wouldn't want to bowl at.

18:25 (IST)04 Oct 2022
India vs South Africa: Predicted XI

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj/Umesh Yadav

South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks/Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje/Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

18:09 (IST)04 Oct 2022
India vs South Africa: Conditions on offer

We can expect a pleasant evening tonight with a partially cloudy night. The pitch at Holkar Stadium in Indore is likely to favour batters and teams who have chased totals hold the advantage.

Image

18:06 (IST)04 Oct 2022
India vs South Africa: What is at stake

For both sides, this is the last international game before they head to the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Incidentally, these two teams are in the same group of the T20 World Cup, and till now, they have played six T20I matches, where India has won four while Proteas have won just two of them.

17:53 (IST)04 Oct 2022
India vs South Africa: Hello and Welcome

India are one win away from completing a series clean sweep, can the Proteas stop them?

India vs South Africa Live Streaming and Updates: Here are the two squads

IND SA 2nd T20I India's Virat Kohli, second right, congratulates South Africa's David Miller on scoring a century during the second T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, in Guwahati, India, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen

