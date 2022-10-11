scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Will the rain play spoilsport in Delhi match today?

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Check New Delhi's weather forecast for Tuesday

Most parts of the city received light rainfall through the night and early Monday morning. (PTI Photo)

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India is all set to meet South Africa in the ODI series decider at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Still, all eyes are on the Delhi weather as it continues to rain in several parts of the national capital.  The possibility of a truncated match is also high.

Cloudy skies and rainfall persist in Delhi even on Tuesday after a rainy weekend for the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain is on the forecast for the day as well. Most parts of the city received light rainfall late at night and early on Tuesday morning.

The weather forecast shows a temperature of 21-27 degrees with a 21-42% probability of thunderstorms and a potential cloud cover of 38%. According to weather.com, the humidity will be 86-91%.

The second-string Indian team would look for some stability from its openers as the hosts aim to punch above their weight and seal a memorable series victory against South Africa.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...Premium
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

After going down narrowly in the series-opener, the might of the Indian white-ball depth was in full display as the hosts won the second ODI comfortably to level the three-match series 1-1.

Meanwhile, With the Firoz Shah Kotla ground covered due to heavy rain in last 72 hours, one can expect a pitch which will have some moisture around and assist the fast bowlers.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 10:21:14 am
Next Story

Rupee slips 1 paisa to 82.41 against US dollar in early trade

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 11: Latest News