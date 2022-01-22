IND vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch

Indian team’s strategy is expected to undergo paradigm shift with some players getting a subtle yet stern message to lift their games as they face an embarrassing possibility of a clean sweep against South Africa in the third ODI, here on Sunday.

India’s strategy looked completely out of sync with modern day white ball game as the batters failed to keep the momentum in the middle overs and more importantly the bowlers, save Jasprit Bumrah, looked club class and without ideas of getting breakthroughs.

In two matches, India have been only able to pick up seven wickets — four in the first game when Proteas batted first and only three in the second.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

When is the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa?

The 3rd ODI between India and South Africa is on Sunday, January 23, 2022. It is a three-match series between the two sides.

What time is the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa?

The 3rd ODI between India and South Africa starts at 2 pm IST on Friday. Toss will take place at 1.30 pm IST.

Where is the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa?

The 3rd ODI between India and South Africa is in Newlands, Cape Town.

Where can the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa be broadcast in India?

The 3rd ODI between India and South Africa will be live telecast on Star Sports.

Where can the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa be live-streamed?

The 3rd ODI between India and South Africa will be live-streamed on Hotstar.