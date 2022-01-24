IND vs SA 3rd ODI: India fined 40% of match fee for slow over-rate

India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the third ODI in Cape Town on Sunday.

“Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after KL Rahul’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” the ICC said in an official statement issued on Monday.

It further stated that in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India failed to avoid a series whitewash despite Deepak Chahar’s scintillating 34-ball 54, losing the third ODI by four runs to end a disastrous tour of the ‘Rainbow Nation’.



India had earlier lost the three-match Test series 1-2 against South Africa. “Quite obvious where we’ve gone wrong. No shying away from it. At times our shot selection has been poor. Even with the ball we haven’t been hitting the right areas consistently. Have played well in patches but haven’t built pressure over a long period,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony.



“Can’t fault the boys for the passion and effort. In terms of skill and understanding the situation – sometimes we’ve gone wrong. But it happens – we’ve got some new guys in the team. In the one-day series at times we’ve kept doing the same mistakes.”