IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 Live Score Updates: India win toss, opt to field first

IND vs SA Live Match Score: India face an embarrassing possibility of a clean sweep against South Africa in the third ODI in Cape Town on Sunday. In two matches, India have been only able to pick up seven wickets — four in the first game when Proteas batted first and only three in the second. Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the two senior-most bowlers looked far from threatening and the young Proteas batters like Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan along with seniors like Quinton de Kock have feasted on the pedestrian stuff dished out by them. The first two games were played on a Boland Park strip that didn’t have a lot of pace and bounce. It will, however, be different at Newlands, Cape Town.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa Playing XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala
Temba Bavuma: Just one change for us. Dwaine (Pretorius) comes in for Shamsi. We don't want to drop our intensity, we want to keep pushing our standard higher and higher. We always want to play our best team. It (different venue) will present a different challenge, we have to be clinical upfront. Anything above 300 is competitive.
KL Rahul: Looks like a nice wicket, bit sticky I think. We'll try to get some early wickets. We value each game, we want to put up a performance. The boys are motivated themselves. The energy has been great. One more opportunity for us. We have forgotten what has happened in the first two games. We have some plans. There are few things we need to fix. Suryakumar Yadav, Jayany Yadav, Prasaidh Krishna and one more guy comes in.
India win the toss and opt to field first against South Africa in the third and final ODI, hoping to avoid a clean sweep.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third ODI. It is a dead rubber but India will do its best to avoid a cleansweep. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match right here.