Sunday, January 23, 2022
IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 Live Score Updates: India win toss, opt to field first

Live Match Score India vs South Africa ODI Series 2022, IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Scorecard: India take on South Africa in the third ODI in hope of avoiding a clean sweep

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: January 23, 2022 1:40:02 pm
India vs South Africa Live Score

IND vs SA Live Match Score: India face an embarrassing possibility of a clean sweep against South Africa in the third ODI in Cape Town on Sunday. In two matches, India have been only able to pick up seven wickets — four in the first game when Proteas batted first and only three in the second. Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the two senior-most bowlers looked far from threatening and the young Proteas batters like Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan along with seniors like Quinton de Kock have feasted on the pedestrian stuff dished out by them. The first two games were played on a Boland Park strip that didn’t have a lot of pace and bounce. It will, however, be different at Newlands, Cape Town.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Playing XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala

IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 Live Score Updates: India take on South Africa in the third ODI in hope of avoiding a clean sweep

13:40 (IST)23 Jan 2022
SA Playing XI

Temba Bavuma: Just one change for us. Dwaine (Pretorius) comes in for Shamsi. We don't want to drop our intensity, we want to keep pushing our standard higher and higher. We always want to play our best team. It (different venue) will present a different challenge, we have to be clinical upfront. Anything above 300 is competitive.

South Africa Playing XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala

13:37 (IST)23 Jan 2022
IND Playing XI

KL Rahul: Looks like a nice wicket, bit sticky I think. We'll try to get some early wickets. We value each game, we want to put up a performance. The boys are motivated themselves. The energy has been great. One more opportunity for us. We have forgotten what has happened in the first two games. We have some plans. There are few things we need to fix. Suryakumar Yadav, Jayany Yadav, Prasaidh Krishna and one more guy comes in.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

13:35 (IST)23 Jan 2022
Toss

India win the toss and opt to field first against South Africa in the third and final ODI, hoping to avoid a clean sweep.

13:30 (IST)23 Jan 2022
3rd ODI

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third ODI. It is a dead rubber but India will do its best to avoid a cleansweep. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match right here.

Different format, same result: India lose second ODI on the trot against SA to concede series

South Africa India Cricket South African batsman Rassie van Der Dussen thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl. (AP Photo)

India need to change their white-ball template. That’s the biggest lesson from their ODI series defeat against South Africa. Except Rishabh Pant, and Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin’s 48-run partnership at the death, the tourists played fearful cricket in the second ODI as well, losing the game by seven wickets and with that the three-match series. (READ FULL STORY)

