IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 Live Score Updates: India win toss, opt to field first

Different format, same result: India lose second ODI on the trot against SA to concede series

South African batsman Rassie van Der Dussen thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl. (AP Photo)

India need to change their white-ball template. That’s the biggest lesson from their ODI series defeat against South Africa. Except Rishabh Pant, and Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin’s 48-run partnership at the death, the tourists played fearful cricket in the second ODI as well, losing the game by seven wickets and with that the three-match series. (READ FULL STORY)